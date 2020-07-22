-- Limited run of 30 vehicles: Each vehicle hand-built and individually numbered. Compliant with all North American EV Regulations and California CARB regulations -- The Twisted NAS-E 4x4 lineup is born from the timeless Land Rover® Defender® legend, electrifying America with an unrivaled combination of proprietary and precision engineering, timeless custom design, practical 200-mile battery range and head-turning beach, off-road and street presence -- Designed as a nod to the original North American Specification (NAS) short wheelbase Soft-Top 90 body type - featuring exclusive electric powertrain technology, high-voltage power, luxurious interior touches, everyday drivability, painstaking attention to detail -- Refundable deposit to secure a slot, with first test drives available early October and an overall build lead time of nine months