DALLAS, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In McKinney, Texas, just north of Dallas, a 2-year-old custom software development company called Invene is breaking all the traditional rules of how a startup company launches and scales. The company has taken no outside investment capital, yet its adding 1-2 employees per month. It has doubled in size during 2021 while remaining profitable, and now it has added a COO years before most companies would make that decision. It's worth noting that the CEO began his B.S. in Computer Science at age 16 on a full ride academic scholarship, so this is bound to be a young team with fresh ideas and innovative thinking. Those are exactly the skills that the healthcare industry desperately seeks, and is finding with Invene.
Today, Invene revealed that veteran technology executive Ted Lindsley has joined the company as Chief Operating Officer. Lindsley will lead the company's strategic planning, go-to-market processes, and growth trajectory. He will also be tasked with finding those hundreds of new employees over the next five years who fit into the company's culture, to serve a growing base of customers.
"I'm thrilled to welcome Ted Lindsley to the team as our new COO," said James Griffin, Founding CEO of Invene. "Ted is a serial startup veteran who has built and sold multiple technology companies as a Founder/CEO. This gives him a unique perspective on our business and how to avoid scaling mistakes. By leveraging his experience early in our growth curve, Invene can better position to be a long-term leader in custom healthcare software."
Lindsley has spent the past twenty years building successful technology startups that integrated software, web and cloud architecture, hardware, machine learning, AI, robotics and embedded systems. Prior to this he spent 13 years in headhunting and talent acquisition, building dozens of teams for technology startups in Dallas and Silicon Valley. That combination of experience will be helpful for Invene to scale effectively. Currently, the majority of the team members are young Millennials and Zoomers (Gen Z flyers) under the age of 32. This is partly because the technologies they utilize are often so new that younger engineers tend to have the most experience. However, the young CEO wisely recognized the need to add a seasoned COO early, who could help execute his growth strategy while avoiding the scaling mistakes and pitfalls that can curtail expansion later.
"Invene is positioning for rapid growth over the next five years and I'm excited to be a part of that.", said Ted Lindsley, COO. "Many of our competitors tout 20+ years of healthcare experience, mired in outdated thinking, and their solutions reflect this. We're lucky not to have that problem. I'm surrounded by a motivated team of young professionals who grew up in a socially networked, app/cloud/phone-connected world. Who better to transform healthcare?! Our clients want an engaging user experience with feature rich solutions to positively impact their bottom line. Healthcare automation is a lot more than just coding software and Invene uniquely understands this."
Impressively, Invene has declined multiple offers for venture capital investment and opted to scale organically. This gives the founding team control over their destiny and corporate culture, so they can focus on the needs of customers, rather than a VC's valuation agenda. The company also has no near shore or offshore employees which prominent healthcare clients like. All of Invene's employees are U.S. based, which eliminates translation headaches and cross-culture confusion about U.S. healthcare regulations and compliance protocols.
The company is currently completing its core team additions to solidify the internal culture, values and ethics. Then it plans to scale to 500 employees over the coming 5 years, all working in a virtual team environment from home. Yes, you read that right. A 'virtual team' of distributed employees working collaboratively yet exclusively from home. They utilize a dozen apps like Zoom, Teams, Slack, Calendly and Google to interact in real time, instantly chatting as if you were popping your head over to the next cubicle. No pens, no paper, no copy machines, no memos. In our post-Covid world where 'efficiency-meets-social-distancing' is the new normal, and work/home life balance rules, this is the blueprint that other technology companies will be copying.
Headquartered just north of Dallas in McKinney, Texas, Invene is a rapidly growing custom software development firm specializing in healthcare solutions. HL7, HIPAA, HITRUST, FHIR, EMR, EHR, and PHI are part of our everyday vocabulary, creating web and mobile apps to increase revenue, data integrations to enhance reporting, and machine learning to improve operations. We help our clients build competitive advantages using technologies like JavaScript, C#, Microsoft Azure, SQL and many more. Our specialty is taking a client's vision and turning it into a reality: "You Dream it. We Develop it. You Own it. is our mantra. We are entirely USA based with no near shore of offshore team members. The company received an innovation grant from the McKinney Economic Development Center due to its rapid growth.
