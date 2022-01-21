AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cadence McShane Construction Company celebrated the groundbreaking of Goodwin Apartments on January 20th. The firm has been selected by repeat client, Sabot Development, as the general contractor for this mixed-use development. Team members from Cadence McShane and Sabot Development gathered together to celebrate this exciting project that is expected to be completed in early 2024. Located in Austin, the mixed-use development will incorporate 364 residential units with 5,000 square feet of commercial space.
Sabot Development is an Austin-based real estate firm managed by Jim Young, CCIM. Young has participated in the development of over 100 projects ranging from net-leased, single-tenant retail centers to large multi-family developments. Young is a San Antonio native and Army Veteran.
"Relationships matter!" said Jim Young, Manager of Sabot Development at the groundbreaking. "Thank you to the entire Cadence McShane team for years of work, to make today a reality."
Designed by The Davies Collaborative, the new development will be located on the 3.7-acre site of the existing Goodwin Apartment Homes. Sabot worked to re-zone the site to allow for the new commercial space and permanent affordability. Ten percent of the units will be affordable, with leasing priority given to current residents.
"Jim and his team have worked diligently to make this project a possibility and ensure that it will benefit the community and its residents," commented Srinath Pai Kasturi, Cadence McShane's Executive Vice President. "We're excited to be able to take the next step with Sabot and turn their vision into a reality."
Cadence McShane has been building multifamily projects since 1986 and was recently recognized in conjunction with its sister company, McShane Construction Company, as the seventh largest multifamily builder in the nation by the National Multifamily Housing Council. Over the past five years, the companies have constructed more than 15,500 multifamily units.
