DALLAS, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- OrderMyGear (OMG) the technology leader in group commerce sales for the Promotional Products and Team Dealer industries, was recently named the winner of a Bronze Stevie® Award in the category "Small-Budget Marketing Campaign of the Year." Winning this award reinforces OMG's mission to support multi-channel growth by servicing Distributors and Decorators, and Team Dealers through OMG's platform.
In 2019, OMG introduced its online store platform to Distributors during the PPAI Expo, one of the largest trade shows in the Promotional Products industry. Due to the overwhelming response, OMG built a marketing campaign for the 2020 PPAI Expo that reintroduced OMG as an innovative technology partner for the industry. Along with launching a full OMG rebrand at the show, this multi-faceted campaign also increased overall market awareness with educational conversations around online pop-up store strategies.
Additional campaign initiatives included:
- A redesigned booth with new OMG branding
- More than 300 in-booth demos and strategic conversations
- The distribution of 74 pairs of OMG green shoes as appreciation gifts
- Creative assets including email blasts, online stores, sales collateral, and more
"The American economy continues to show its resilience, and as we're poised on the beginning of what should be a phenomenal period of growth, we celebrate the remarkable achievements of a wide range of organizations and people over the past 18 months," said Stevie Awards President Maggie Gallagher.
"Successfully breaking into a new market is no easy feat, but OMG's relentless pursuit of innovation pushed our growth-centric platform to new heights," commented OMG CEO Dave Dutch. "It's satisfying to see our Team's ability to continually create unique solutions for our clients, and I look forward to our next launch."
About the Stevie Awards
Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. The Stevies also produce the annual Women|Future Conference. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.
About OrderMyGear
OrderMyGear is an industry-leading sales tool, empowering dealers, distributors, decorators, and brands to create custom online pop-up stores to sell branded products and apparel. Since 2008, OMG has been on a mission to simplify the process of selling customized merchandise to groups and improve the ordering experience. With easy-to-use tools, comprehensive reporting, and unmatched support, the OMG platform powers online stores for over 3,500 clients generating more than $1.5 billion in online sales. Learn more at http://www.ordermygear.com.
Media Contact: Lauren Seip | lauren.seip@ordermygear.com | 281-756-7915
Media Contact
Lauren Seip, OrderMyGear, 2817567915, lauren.seip@ordermygear.com
SOURCE OrderMyGear