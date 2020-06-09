BULVERDE, Texas, June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Futurex, a leading provider of hardened enterprise-class data security solutions, and Venafi, the leading provider of machine identity protection, today announced the integration of Futurex's hardware security modules (HSMs), KMES Series 3 and Vectera Plus, with Venafi's Trust Protection Platform (TPP). This integration enables enterprises to expand Machine Identity Protection with secure key generation and storage and integrated private PKI with FIPS 140-2 Level 3-validated HSMs to guard against key compromise, reduce fraud risk, and protect against insider attacks. Details about the integration are available on the Venafi Marketplace.
Venafi Trust Protection Platform provides the visibility, intelligence, and automation security teams need to protect TLS, SSH, and code signing machine identities across the enterprise and cloud. Futurex's KMES Series 3 and Vectera Plus are hardware-based cryptographic appliances that function as an enterprise Certificate Authority (CA), with the power of an integrated hardware security module, to secure and protect all cryptographic functions and offload certificate lifecycle management.
"With attacks on the rise targeting encryption keys, organizations using Venafi's machine identity protection solutions increasingly need added mission-critical security protection provided by Futurex HSMs," said Ryan Smith, vice president of global business development at Futurex. "In addition to meeting high-security needs, the use of our HSMs will help organizations reduce management overhead and lower overall total cost of ownership."
Futurex integration enables security teams to define X.509 certificate profiles to fit the entire breadth of enterprise needs from mobile devices to ephemeral DevOps containers. Customers can use Futurex with the Venafi ecosystem from application servers to Application Delivery Controllers (ADC) to the DevOps toolchain and cloud services. With the KMES Series 3, custom extension profiles can be defined directly in an issuance policy and integrated into TPP for an advanced level of customization and granular control. In addition, since the KMES Series 3 offers turnkey integration with Futurex's Hardened Enterprise Security Platform and Futurex's VirtuCrypt cloud HSM services, organizations can incorporate high assurance security throughout their enterprise, across a wide range of applications.
"The integration of Futurex with the Venafi Trust Protection Platform is an exciting development that our mutual customers have asked for," said Kevin Bocek, VP, Ecosystem and Threat Intelligence of Venafi. "It provides customers with an enterprise-grade HSM platform that delivers and scales enterprise-wide security, increases efficiencies, and improves compliance. Through this integration, Futurex provides security teams with a consistent hardware platform that protects machine identities with strongest security so they are able to safeguard keys and, at the same time, make it easy to access enterprise PKI."
About Futurex
For more than 40 years, Futurex has been a trusted provider of hardened, enterprise-class data security solutions. More than 15,000 organizations worldwide, including financial services providers and corporate enterprises, have used Futurex's innovative hardware security modules, key management servers, and enterprise-class cloud solutions to address their mission-critical systems, data security, and cryptographic needs. This includes the secure encryption, storage, transmission, and certification of sensitive data. For more information, please visit https://www.futurex.com/.