EL PASO, Texas, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --With the current political climate in the United States, author Roland Guerrero has taken the time to reflect and has written "The Lost Art of Discernment: America's Inability to Know Right from Wrong" to create an atmosphere for dialogue amongst individuals who are discouraged by the polarization in the United States.
In the book, Guerrero acknowledges that popular opinion has become so polarized, and individuals are finding themselves increasingly alienated from others. As a result, an increasing number of people are wondering who they are and how they should relate to others. Discernment, however, can help individuals discover that the "other" really is nothing more than a construct.
"The Lost Art of Discernment" promotes the importance of humility, openness, compassion and developing a healthy critical consciousness. Guerrero provides necessary tools for those who find themselves drawn to polarized thinking and have a desire to break free of its influence. Throughout the text, Guerrero emphasizes having self-awareness and that without it, one can be mindlessly influenced by others through the manipulation of their fears. The author discusses how these fears determine what news sources one trusts and also makes a person more susceptible to "groupthink," which overshadows personal conscience and integrity. This psychological pliability dominates both liberal and conservative thinking and is most pronounced at the extremes.
The author also explores timely topics such as abortion, Black Lives Matter, political posturing, gun control, race baiting and more. Guerrero stresses that there is much more than thinking outside the box and individuals must realize that the box needs to be discarded altogether as it is only a byproduct of smoke and mirrors. With "The Lost Art of Discernment," Guerrero hopes to create open discussion and ultimately highlights that real social change comes from within.
"The Lost Art of Discernment: America's Inability to Know Right from Wrong"
By Roland Guerrero
ISBN: 9781665707312 (softcover); 9781665707305 (hardcover); 9781665707329 (electronic)
Available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble and Archway Publishing
About the author
Roland A. Guerrero is a professional musician, composer and music instructor by trade. With an extensive background in spiritual formation and retreat ministry, Guerrero is certified in spiritual direction and has been a spiritual companion to others for forty years. He attempts to use insights gained from spiritual direction and counseling to shed light on fundamental social conflicts. Guerrero has written and led several spiritual retreats and has toured extensively as a musician and vocalist with John Michael Talbot and Tony Melendez. He has also worked in the Catholic Church in youth ministry, music ministry, spiritual formation, RCIA and ministry to unaccompanied minors from Central America. He currently resides in El Paso, Texas.
General Inquiries:
LAVIDGE – Phoenix
Ashley Fletcher
480-998-2600
Media Contact
Ashley Fletcher, LAVIDGE, 480-998-2600, afletcher@lavidge.com
SOURCE LAVIDGE