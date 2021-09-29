GARLAND, Texas, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- To provide commercial building professionals with a stylish perimeter line solution that offers first-rate flexibility, Fortress Building Products debuts its newest product, A2™ commercial aluminum fencing. Featuring larger rails and wider picket profiles compared to the Athens Residential product line, the fencing uses a lightweight, tempered aluminum that is strong and durable enough to protect commercial-grade property boundaries. By achieving the largest range of rackability in the commercial market, the system can handle grade changes up to 40 inches for a sleek, continuous fence line on uneven terrain. A2 joins Fortress Building Products' current residential aluminum fencing offering, and is available across its North American dealer network.
With expansive rackability, this high-performance aluminum fencing solution is able to accommodate steep grade changes and follow the curve of the landscape. It melds style and function along the perimeter, creating an all-around barrier of protection with few gaps between the ground and panel for a smooth aesthetic. Featuring notched rails and pre-punched posts, A2 commercial aluminum fencing is designed to support quick installs while guaranteeing consistency and quality across the entire fence system, safeguarding a legacy of work. What's more, aluminum won't rot, warp, deteriorate or rust, which means the fencing solution can effectively resist the effects of weathering.
"Since few commercial properties and mixed-use developments are situated on completely flat terrain, there is a need for fencing systems that provide superior rackability and can easily accommodate grade changes," said Toby Bostwick, VP of Product and Brand at Fortress Building Products. "A fencing solution like A2 can help meet these needs while providing uniform strength in the process."
A2 commercial aluminum fencing features rust-free panels, posts and fasteners so that customers can achieve an upscale, sophisticated aesthetic even in saltwater and coastal environments. Its architectural grade powder coating supports corrosion resistance to ensure lasting style and keep maintenance costs down. Further preserving the system's appearance, the hidden picket to rail fastener system helps prevent component fatigue and keeps the fence system's appearance smooth and clean. Available in range of color options, such as white, bronze, gloss black and additional colors for custom orders, A2 can accommodate nearly any design scheme. The system also comes with a limited lifetime warranty to maximize commercial investments.
To learn more about the A2 commercial aluminum fencing, please visit fortressbp.com/fencing/a2.
About Fortress Building Products
Fortress Building Products is a leading manufacturer and solution provider in the residential, multi-family, industrial and commercial building products industry. With more than 50 years of experience pushing the boundaries to "Defend Against the Ordinary," Fortress Building Products forged a family of refined, resilient products that are the pinnacle of beauty and durability. Based in Texas, the Fortress family of products, which includes decking, framing, pergolas, fencing, railing, cladding, lighting and fastener systems, is a complete collection that delivers the full Outdurable Living® experience. Learn more at http://www.fortressbp.com.
