Houston based Freedom Day Solutions already made headlines with its revolutionary retirement planning strategies and Freedom Day Dividend ETF (MBOX). Now, Freedom Day Solutions is announcing the launch of Freedom Day Crypto Assets (FDCA), the first privately managed Crypto Asset Portfolio. The first portfolio of its kind, and actively managed in-house, FDCA brings the benefits of professional management to investors interested in the crypto asset class.
Breaking Free of the confines of Wall Street, Freedom Day Solutions Brings American Investors New Solutions for Building Wealth
Freedom Day Solutions is proud to announce the launch of Freedom Day Crypto Assets (FDCA), a privately managed Crypto Asset portfolio. The first portfolio of its kind, FDCA is strategically tailored for investors who reside within the United States. Actively managed in-house by the Freedom Day Solutions team of seasoned advisors, Freedom Day Crypto Assets is designed to bring the benefits of the Crypto asset class to those ready to invest in the space.
Freedom Day Solutions' very own Jackson Wood and Ryan Krueger bring over three decades of portfolio management to the crypto asset space, having built and managed investment portfolios from the launch of their firm. Over a decade of crypto trading experience, Jackson Wood was one of the early investors of Bitcoin in 2012 and has since adopted this cutting-edge technology to build crypto portfolios for Freedom Day clientele.
"I first purchased Bitcoin in 2012, with the belief that this technology would bless the lives of many individuals across the globe. I watched the creation of Ethereum in 2015 and the innovation and disruption that the project created. With a combined value of over $1.5 Trillion, these two technologies have paved the way for further innovation in currency, financial services, and other industries, and we believe that investment in this asset class will provide a tremendous opportunity for the clients whom we serve. We couldn't be more excited to bring our skills and abilities in this niche industry to the clients we work for." - Jackson Wood, Portfolio Manager, Freedom Day Solutions
Freedom Day Crypto Assets is an actively managed crypto strategy for clients of Freedom Day Solutions (FDS). FDCA is designed to sit alongside a complete financial plan, as a complementary part of a well-diversified portfolio. Freedom Day Solutions is an independent firm, serving clients across the nation. FDS currently manages approximately $500 million for individuals and families. Clients of FDS who participate in FDCA own cryptocurrencies and tokens directly in their personal accounts.
Freedom Day Solutions is dedicated to helping its clients navigate the emerging asset class of Crypto Assets through active management. All research and trading are done in-house. The aim of FDCA is to safely guide our clients through the crypto landscape while limiting downside risk and capitalizing on opportunities unique to this asset class.
To learn more, please visit: http://www.freedomdaysolutions.com/crypto
About Freedom Day Solutions
Freedom Day Solutions is an industry-leading independent financial management firm dedicated to serving families across the country with an unparalleled sense of trust and authenticity. Founded in 2006, Freedom Day Solutions is a family-owned and operated firm that left Wall Street to usher in a new era of dedicated attention with an emphasis on relationships. Freedom Day Solutions was created to bridge the gap between reliability and profit for American families. Leveraging a team of seasoned experts, Freedom Day Solutions guides clients on their financial path from start to finish with care, consideration, and tactful coaching.
Freedom Day Solutions, LLC is registered as an investment adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and only transacts business in states where it is properly registered or is excluded or exempted from registration requirements. Registration as an investment advisor does not constitute an endorsement of the firm by the SEC nor does it indicate that the advisor has attained a particular level of skill or ability. Digital Assets are not backed or supported by any government or central bank. Content should not be construed as an offer to buy or sell, or a solicitation of any offer to buy or sell any asset. All investments are subject to the risk of loss. There is no assurance that any specific investment or strategy will be suitable or profitable for any client's portfolio. Digital Assets have been subject to large swings in profits and losses, are highly speculative, and can lose some or all of their value.
Media Contact
Ryan Krueger, Freedom Day Solutions, 1 713-784-3878, ryan@freedomdaysolutions.com
SOURCE Freedom Day Solutions