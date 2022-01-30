HOUSTON, Jan. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CORE Multimedia Group releases the second edition of the inaugural CORE 100 Most Influential Blacks Today. Embodying the unprecedented achievements of African Americans, honorees of the CORE 100 are the epitome of Black Excellence. These exemplary individuals force the world to see Blackness in its most glorious form. The continual cycle of hostility towards Blacks in the United States' political, economic, and socio-cultural environment, among various external factors, attempts to diminish Black advancement. Prevailing against all odds, this issue exemplifies the true Champions of Real Excellence. These champions changed the game by transforming people, policy, or practices through their leadership. The CORE 100 will be announced in a series of communications beginning February 1, 2022 and ending February 28, 2022.
The 100 distinguished honorees in this edition are inspirational as they currently remove barriers, which pave the way for generations to come. The second edition CORE 100 of influential individuals includes businessman, investor, and "Shark," Daymond John; Dallas Cowboys quarterback, Dak Prescott; innovative world-renowned artist, Janet Jackson; MLB Hall of Famer, Ken Griffey Jr.; U.S. Representative and congresswoman, Sheila Jackson Lee; Jackson State football commit, Travis Hunter; Good Morning, America's anchor, Robin Roberts; producer and highly acclaimed actor, Samuel L. Jackson; Pittsburgh Steelers head coach, Mike Tomlin; businessman and former professional football player, LaVar Ball; outstanding actor, Sherwin David "Wood" Harris; lawyer and TV personality, Star Jones; and award-winning actress and producer, Debbie Allen.
More honorees of the CORE 100, who set a bar several strive to reach are pioneer and exceptional businesswoman, Ursula Burns; "Queen of Rock 'n' Roll," Tina Turner; businesswoman, fashion designer, and philanthropist, Tina Knowles-Lawson; civil rights attorney and media expert, Areva Martin; published writer and activist, Elizabeth Leiba; producer and TV personality, Alexis "Fly" Jones; political analyst and BalyProjects founder, Jacquie Baly; consultant, speaker, and leadership experience designer, Tara Jaye Frank; trial attorney, Heather Palmore; actor and producer, Shelton Jolivette; sports marketing pioneer, Dr. Marc Williams; senior pastor, author, and speaker, life coach and therapist, Dr. Estrelita Bruce; pastor, Dr. Renee Fowler; civil rights attorney and judge, Carlos Moore; and Atlanta Braves third base coach and former MLB manager, Ron Washington.
Implementing the intention of former professional baseball player, coach, manager and executive; and magazine founder, Mr. Bo Porter, the CORE 100 Most Influential Blacks Today resonates deeply with the CORE brand's mission. The establishment of CORE Magazine makes its mark on an otherwise untouched field of Black-owned, historically, and culturally diverse publications. CORE Magazine blazes a trail with uplifting articles and a showcasing of unsung heroes often not found in mainstream media outlets.
CORE (Champion Of Real Excellence) Magazine debuted October 1, 2020, and each quarterly issue has distinct recurring feature stories: Ball2Business – former athletes who have successfully transitioned to the business sector; ME2me – professionals providing inspiration by sharing their lessons learned to their younger selves; Champions4Causes – service leaders in their profession and philanthropy; and A.P.E.X. (At the Pinnacle of Excellence Award), which highlights champions in sports, business, philanthropy and leadership who exemplify the highest achievements in their respective fields.
Core Magazine is a publication of the CORE Multimedia Group. The digital subscription provides access to newsletters, special report articles, and subscriber-only cost-saving offers and rebates. Ten percent of CORE Magazine's profits are donated annually to charitable organizations.
The CORE 100 is presented by Affinity Federal Credit Union.
Vice President and head of Marketing at Affinity FCU, Maureen Byrne said, "Within minutes of speaking with Bo, we connected on our shared value of 'people helping people.' At Affinity, we are always looking to partner with organizations that place their members at the center of their efforts, serving them and our communities to foster financial wellbeing at all stages of their journey."
Affinity's sponsorship and partnership helps support Porter's CORE programs. Working together for the benefit of their constituents and communities, CORE 100 and Affinity share like-minded ideologies materializing their common goals into a reality.
"We are so proud to partner and sponsor CORE programs and enterprises. Both CORE and Affinity exist for our members and the communities we serve - enabling dreams every chance we get. In my role at Affinity, I have been extremely fortunate to share a kinship with Bo, and look forward to many, many years as sponsor of the CORE 100," said Affinity FCU chief brand and strategy officer, Jacqui Kearns.
About Bo Porter:
Bo Porter has more than 28 years of MLB experience as a player, coach, manager, front office executive and broadcast analyst. He is a proven leadership coach for high-profile executives and elite leaders in the sports industry. As a business development consultant, Bo provides tangible value by helping companies improve profit margins, and he's a change agent for organizations looking to enhance, reboot or pivot their strategic plan. He understands the value of team building, the challenges facing athletes when they transition to life after sports and the value add of transformational leadership. Known as the "Coach of Champions," Bo has coached, mentored, guided, and influenced countless others to reach their full potential en route to championing their lives. Using his vast professional experiences, Bo has developed a holistic platform and become a force for all that is good. He is the founding president and CEO of CORE Magazine, a digital and print-on-demand quarterly periodical reaching millions of growth mindset readers in business, sports, leadership, philanthropy, and marketing.
Aspiring leaders register for his Champions of Leadership Program to successfully navigate the ever-so-important world of sustainable excellence in business, and athletes at all levels utilize The END GAME Bridge to Excellence to prepare for life after sports. Bo also is a highly sought-after keynote speaker and author. Read his books, subscribe to his podcast, and follow him on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.
