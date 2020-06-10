SAN ANTONIO, June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc., one of the world's leading theme park and entertainment companies, has announced a phased reopening (with capacity limitations) of SeaWorld San Antonio on Friday, June 19, 2020. Aquatica San Antonio opened to the public on June 6, 2020. The reopening of the park will include enhanced health and safety protocols for cleaning and sanitizing, physical distancing, face covering requirements, and temperature screening. A new online reservation system will also help manage capacity so that guests can enjoy a safe and fun experience while maintaining physical distancing. The phased reopening plan was approved by the State of Texas.
"We thank Governor Abbott, Representative Cortez, and San Antonio Mayor Nirenberg for their support of tourism in Texas as we prepare to reopen SeaWorld San Antonio to the public on June 19," said Marc Swanson, interim CEO of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. "Over the past two months, we have worked with state and local health officials, third party medical and epidemiology experts, and attraction industry leaders to enhance our strict health, safety, and cleanliness standards. We are committed to the health and safety of our guests, employees, and animals in our care, and will continue to follow the guidance of health officials as conditions evolve."
"We were thrilled to announce the reopening of Aquatica on June 6 and are happy to now share that our guests won't have to wait much longer to join us back at SeaWorld," said Byron Surrett, president of SeaWorld San Antonio and Aquatica. "Safety is a top priority for our park teams, and we've been working hard to prepare a safe environment to welcome everyone through our park gates for more fun and memorable experiences."
SeaWorld San Antonio and Aquatica San Antonio have launched new safety websites with detailed information about the measures that guests can expect when the parks reopen, including key operational changes. Specific information by park can be found by visiting the following websites:
To help manage capacity to maintain physical distancing within the parks, all parks will require advance online reservations. Guests will be asked to visit the reservation pages of park websites where reservations will be required to guarantee entry given anticipated demand. Annual Pass Members will enjoy an exclusive early reservation time that opens tomorrow, Thursday, June 11 at 9:00AM CST. Reservations for Fun Card holders and the general public will then be available starting at 10:00AM CST on the same day. All reservations can be made at SeaWorld.com/san-antonio/reservation.
For a limited time, guests can also get up to 50% off admission and enjoy all the fun that SeaWorld San Antonio has to offer including the NEW Texas Stingray, the tallest, fastest, longest wooden roller coaster in Texas.
Guests can receive the latest information on hours of operation for SeaWorld San Antonio and Aquatica San Antonio by visiting the following websites: SeaWorld.com/San-Antonio and Aquatica.com/San-Antonio for more details.
