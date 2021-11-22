FORT WORTH, Texas, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inspirus LLC, a Sodexo Group company and leader in elevating employee experiences and optimizing organizational culture and employee engagement through rewards and recognition, is pleased to welcome new additions to the Inspirus Executive team. Two leaders have been promoted into executive positions and a new sales and marketing vice president all join the Inspirus Executive Team. Allen Holman has been promoted to Chief Information Officer (CIO) and Chief Security Officer; Paula Ambrozic has been promoted to Vice President, leading Customer Success; and Craig Sukenic has come onboard as Vice President, Sales and Marketing.
Allen Holman joined Inspirus in 2016, after 16 years with Inspirus' parent company, Sodexo, in the Benefits and Rewards USA division. A seasoned IT professional, he rose through the ranks from technical support and analysis to software development to operations, culminating in the role of Chief Technology Officer prior to transferring to Inspirus. With over 20 years' experience in the field of information technology, Allen was promoted from Senior Director Information Technology into the Chief Information Officer and Chief Security Officer. His technology acumen offers specific expertise in the areas of operational management and strategic planning with a focus on driving innovation and ensuring systems are scalable, reliable, flexible and secure.
As Vice President of Customer Success, Paula Ambrozic uses her 20+ years' recognition industry experience to lead the Inspirus Account Management and Contact Center teams. She joined Inspirus in 2013 and has distinguished herself as a leader who focuses on business process improvement, account development and communication. In her previous role as Director, Customer Success, her strategic and tactical insight helped drive financial performance in every area of the organization. Paula's previous roles include management in Customer Relations, Corporate Compliance, Event Management & Strategic Partnerships with both clients and vendors. She has proven success in multiple areas of rewards and recognition including Customer Loyalty and Employee Recognition focusing on creating outcome-based solutions.
Craig Sukenic has 25+ years' sales experience and a proven track record for effectively developing and leveraging successful business development initiatives including market expansion. He is known for building and leading sales teams to revenue and EBIDTA growth by crafting an optimal go-to-market (GTM) strategy, implementing disciplined sales processes, and fostering a culture of individual accountability. Prior to Inspirus, Craig served as Vice President of Sales for SmartSource, and Vice President of Strategic Sales with Comdata (a division of Fleetcor). In addition to his role at Comdata, he served as a Managing Director of Inside Sales for Lenovo after spending nearly 20 years at IBM, the last eight as a Business Unit Executive leading System X Inside and Direct Sales for North America.
"Expanding our executive team gives us additional strategic and operational expertise to guide clients' employee engagement initiatives through rewards and recognition," says Tatiana Frierson, Chief Executive Officer for Inspirus and Sodexo Benefits and Rewards Services, USA.
