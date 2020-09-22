FRISCO, Texas, Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- At this moment, 821 million people in the world, or one out of every nine people, aren't getting the nutrients they need to live a healthy life. Sadly, this year an additional 71 to 100 million people will be pushed into extreme poverty, according to a report issued by the United Nations and the Committee for the Coordination of Statistical Activities.
Leading innovator in nutrition and skincare, Le-Vel, once again has lent its support to global relief organization Rise Against Hunger through the donation of 13,632 canisters of Thrive Nourish, a humanitarian aid mix that delivers vital protein and other crucial nutritional benefits. Each canister contains 14 servings; accordingly, this donation will provide more than 190,000 servings of premium nutrition to those who need it most. Some of the canisters are currently on their way to Haiti, and the remainder will be delivered to other countries in the coming weeks.
Rise Against Hunger and Le-Vel are on a shared mission to eliminate worldwide hunger by 2030. Thrive Nourish is tailored to address the specific needs of nutritionally deficient individuals – particularly those with a lack of protein in their diets. Rise Against Hunger meals, packaged by volunteers, are designed to provide a comprehensive array of micronutrients. The meals include enriched rice, soy protein, dried vegetables, 23 essential vitamins and nutrients, and Thrive Nourish by Le-Vel.
"The protein in Thrive Nourish is absolutely critical in the diet of children everywhere – it allows them to learn, exercise and recover from illness," says Ray Buchanan, Founder of Rise Against Hunger.
"Le-Vel is honored to continue our important work with Rise Against Hunger, especially at a time when the need for hunger relief efforts is critical in every corner of the world," say Co-CEOs Jason Camper and Paul Gravette. "Thrivers are bringing the heart and the determination required to combat this crisis and, working hand in hand with Rise Against Hunger, eliminate worldwide hunger by 2030."
Any Brand Promoter or customer may donate an order of Thrive Nourish, either on a one-time basis or through a recurring Autoship order. To learn more, visit https://le-vel.com/Lander/ThriveAgainstHunger
