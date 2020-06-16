DALLAS, June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rosy, a leading technology platform providing evidence-based resources and actionable tools for women with low sexual desire, today announced the launch of a specialized telehealth service, Rosy Telehealth. The new service enables virtual care visits for women experiencing issues with intimacy or a loss of sexual desire. Rosy Telehealth comes at an essential time when the need for convenient, virtual patient care, and access to medical treatment has become more widely adopted because of COVID-19.
Low sexual desire is one of the most commonly reported sexual problems among women, with as many as 43% of women in the U.S. experiencing some type of sexual concern. In Texas, 'intimacy issues' is the highest online searched mental health concern over the past year.
Many women never seek treatment for sexual dysfunction due to shame, fear, and embarrassment. Providing accessible treatment solutions is vital to overall health, emotional well-being, and intimate relationships. The launch of Rosy Telehealth makes specialized care available from the comfort of a woman's home and provides privacy and convenience for patients who may not seek treatment otherwise.
"Women's sexual health has been in desperate need of appropriate research, funding, and treatment options for far too long," said Dr. Lyndsey Harper, MD, FACOG, IF, Founder and CEO of Rosy. "I founded Rosy to be part of a growing movement by healthcare providers and other experts to create more access to specialized care and solutions in this area. We also aim to change society's conversation about women and sex to be more positive, open, and approachable. Rosy Telehealth will be an important step towards that change."
Rosy Telehealth connects women with trusted physicians, psychologists, and therapists to address the physical and mental aspects of sexual health issues. Through the Rosy mobile platform, services are available to Texas residents discreetly. Services include one-on-one appointments with specialized physicians that are able to prescribe necessary medications and other interventions to treat these issues. The platform also includes videos, erotica, and a community – all designed to help women in the U.S. suffering from sexual problems.
The launch of the service in Texas is aligned with Rosy's goal to provide a holistic solution for women facing sexual wellness issues with a well-rounded solution to address both the physical and mental aspects often involved. Rosy launched in 2019 and contains a robust library of educational resources, self-help classes, and access to medical and mental health experts for women everywhere.
Rosy is available to download for free on iOS and Android. Rosy Telehealth is available for users in Texas on the Rosy platform. Virtual sessions start at $100 per visit with a licensed provider specializing in women's sexual health.
About Rosy
Rosy is on a mission to create solutions that empower women on their journey toward sexual wellness. The mobile platform helps women improve their intimacy and relationships by connecting women to virtual care, a library of educational content, self-help classes, erotica, and a judgment-free community. Rosy was founded by Dr. Lyndsey Harper, a Dallas-based Ob/Gyn who grew frustrated when she couldn't find a modern and accessible resource to help her many patients with sexual problems. The platform has become a trusted resource by 2,600 healthcare providers who are actively referring patients to the tool. For more information, visit www.meetrosy.com.