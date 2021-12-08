AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "There are film directors and then there are moment creators, and this is where Bryan rules," says filmmaker Bryan Hadley's longtime dear friend and actor Rahul Chakraborty.
When Hadley entered the Austin film landscape in 2016, he didn't plan on being an actor-filmmaker who would dip so deep into every facet of the film process. "I actually was working on going thru the typical channels of being a film actor but what I noticed is that, largely, the system is just primarily set up for politics. I'm not concerned with that. I'm concerned with the craft and work of acting and telling stories that matter to an audience and, yes, I love to hit a moment in a film that people will remember," Hadley says from his home in Austin, Texas.
In just five years, the always busy filmmaker has produced three feature length films (All Way Bent – a modern day Western shot in just 6 days; the drama comedy He Be She Be which was the first Austin film story based in the United Kingdom but filmed in Austin; and his recent Dans La Ville in which he turned Austin photography into paintings as the film's backdrops). He's also produced, during this time, over 20 short film vignettes called Fried Talk and recently written another feature length screenplay which will shoot as a SAG film in Los Angeles. "I'm not a ball hog. I just love to perform the wide and long labyrinth that's the filmmaking process," he says.
To add to his growing list of achievements, Hadley has now constructed his own film rental streaming service and platform with Fried Talk Flicks at FriedTalk.com. People can now rent the films Dans La Ville, and He Be She Be via PayPal on the site and more films are on the way. The films are available for a 48 or 72 hour streaming period.
I asked Hadley why he started his own film platform, and his answer revolves around his own history in film thus far with deep perception about the very nature of the film industry. He calmly replied that his greener pasture is the one where he already stands.
"One of the tragedies of actors sometimes is that some constantly look for greener pastures or the biggest studio or platform to put forth their work. That's ok to do to a certain point; however, the focal deal for a film and for an actor is to simply prepare their very best to become their character and then a compilation of those characters turns into a very good film. If you're offered a great story, take the work and make your role into something. When it was coming out, nobody thought Star Wars was going to be a big deal at all, but the vision of the director and each actor's performance made it a huge deal," said Hadley.
Vision in and of a film is always on his mind. There were a few cast members from Hadley's second film, He Be She Be, that called Hadley "Texas Charlie Chaplin," due to his complete immersion in the entire filmmaking process. Charlie Chaplin wrote, directed, produced, edited, starred in, and selected the music for his own films. Hadley does all the same and has now for 5 years. Chaplin was known for wanting to steer clear of politics and have complete control over his stories. For Hadley, he holds the same premise.
"I'm actually not a political person at all. Potentially, that hurts me a little and maybe it doesn't but what I always constantly focus on is the direction of the story and the vision of it. That process always works."
Austin actor Adrienne Riddle, who starred as a happy-go-lucky Austin eccentric putt-putt golfer in Hadley's Dans La Ville says that the film he most recently platformed on Fried Talk Flicks mirrors what vision he attempts to put forth for every film. He wants people to think. "Dans La Ville is such a thought-provoking film. It touches every emotion. You will laugh, you'll cry and most importantly, you'll think. Bryan is an amazing filmmaker and working with him was easy because not only did he give me direction, but he also gave me praise. He really explained his vision and guides you," Riddle says.
In the beginning of Chaplin's career, in 1919, the legendary filmmaker found a way to show and distribute his own films with his founding of United Artists. Through adversity, joy, hard work and vision, Bryan Hadley has performed a highly comparable and complex truth: He made his own way in one of the toughest industries in the world. Moreover, he founded his own film rental & streaming service, Fried Talk Flicks at FriedTalk.com.
Hadley concludes the interview by saying, "I don't know about any references to a legendary filmmaker. I mean those are some very nice words from some fellow teammates. I just know we have had some wonderful teams of people and actors and are telling incredible stories with each film. My friend Darrell Russell has added incredible music to the films, Bryan Rogers and Christopher Winbush put so much organic chemistry into the films and Kate Wright and Alan Zaizar have splashed their touches of humor and drama into the films that makes those special moments that Rahul speaks of, and then Rahul is the best facial actor I know. His face and eyes are always in the moment and where he needs to be in a scene."
What about Fried Talk Flicks? Is it the short fix or the long run? Hadley always holds his vision and always seems certain, history and all. "Fried Talk Flicks will go great places and it's the future of film. We put our future in our own hands and not someone else who we don't know. Again, it's the vision and that is the crux of what we do."
#friedtalkflicks
#friedtalk
Monica Stojanik, Publicist
Blossom Tree Communications
SOURCE FRIED TALK