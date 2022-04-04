World Hydrogen Leaders and Decarbonfuse are excited to announce a stellar lineup of people and companies that are building the hydrogen market in North America.
The International Energy Agency (the "IEA") estimated that a $1.2 trillion investment in hydrogen is needed globally in its 2021 Global Hydrogen Review. Due to the energy density of hydrogen, hydrogen has the potential to become a critical sustainable fuel and feedstock for industrial applications.
World Hydrogen North America will kick-off with David Turk, Deputy Secretary, U.S. Department of Energy and Glenn Hargrove, Assistant Deputy Minister, Fuels Sector, Natural Resources Canada to discuss both governments' pathways to building hydrogen economies. State and local incentives will play a pivotal role in hydrogen market supply and demand.
The North American hydrogen economy is quickly expanding to hydrogen producers, transporters, equipment manufacturers, and construction companies. Topsoe is leading the transition with a strong hydrogen technology portfolio, partnerships, and sustainability focus. Avangrid is aiming to become a top clean energy producer in the United States through wind and clean energy, including hydrogen.
Enbridge and LIFTEH2 are providing the midstream infrastructure and transportation solutions to bring hydrogen to market. McDermott is converting facilities and building new hydrogen production sources. Deloitte is taking a future of energy perspective to guide policy makers and corporates on tapping the potential of the hydrogen economy. Meet these companies and more on April 5th - 7th in Houston, Texas.
Green Power Global banked their 20 years of experience delivering clean energy research and live events, and focused their attention on providing powerful insights to their clients online. World Hydrogen Leaders began as a post-event networking platform, but was fast-tracked into the rich, hydrogen-centered content infrastructure it is today. The platform has grown to over 1,000+ members who rely on World Hydrogen Leaders insights, training courses, and events to propel the hydrogen transition.
About Green Power Global and World Hydrogen Leaders
World Hydrogen Leaders was launched in 2020 by green energy veteran Green Power Global, as the go-to knowledge & networking resource for executives and professionals. World Hydrogen Leaders already has over 1,000 members across the entire hydrogen value chain, who trust us as a source of industry intelligence. Discover more at https://www.worldhydrogenleaders.com/
About Decarbonfuse
Decarbonfuse is the community for climate and energy investors, engineers, and analysts. Follow the money flow of climate, technology, and energy investments to uncover new opportunities and jobs. Our mission is to bring together decarbonization data and news across industries so that our audience can make informed and sustainable decisions. Read more at https://decarbonfuse.com
