HOUSTON, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ProAct Safety, a recognized pioneer of leadership and safety excellence strategies, announced the company's CEO, Shawn M. Galloway, will lead several sessions at the NSC Congress and Expo. The conference will take place on October 8-14 in Orlando and virtually.
Oct 11 (1-2pm): Leveraging Commander's Intent for Success in Safety
Description: How clearly have you communicated your intentions for safety? Does your team know why safety is important, not only the business but also to you personally? Knowing the only constant in business is change, do they know what to do to reach or accomplish the safety objective when conditions or plans do not work out as conceived? Commander's intent (CI) is a military method that explains what must be accomplished and why. It also clearly defines what success of the mission looks like. Explore the five areas to focus on to leverage CI in your efforts to achieve excellence in safety performance and culture in the workplace.
Oct 13 (10-11am): A Tolerance for Failure
Description: If you accept any level of failure in safety performance as inevitable, you will always have that level of failure or a higher one. Most organizational leaders don't openly accept a level of failure in their safety efforts, but they often do, or fail to do, the things that ensure excellent performance. Learn what the most common errors leaders make that lead to substandard safety performance and lack-luster lagging indicators.
Oct 14 (8am-4:30pm): Building Your Bridge - From Compliance to Safety Excellence
Description: With talk about moving from a have-to to a want-to culture, from compliance to culture, or from good to great, it is much more productive when there are visual models that allow leaders to identify precisely where they are and where they are trying to go, and what to focus on to get there. Since 2008, the Bridge to Safety Excellence model, has been a visual representation thousands of organizations have leveraged to convey the precise elements to be addressed, to close the gap between compliance and culture, and discover where they are on the path to sustainable excellence. Explore where you and your organization are within this model, and learn how to address each component, step by step.
ABOUT SHAWN M. GALLOWAY
Shawn M. Galloway is CEO of the global consultancy, ProAct Safety, Shawn's consulting clients include most of the best safety-performing organizations within every major industry. He is a trusted advisor, professional speaker and author of several bestselling books on safety strategy, culture, leadership and Behavior-Based Safety. He is a monthly columnist for several magazines and one of the most prolific contributors in the industry, having also authored over 700 podcasts, 200 articles and 100 videos. He has received awards and recognition for his significant contributions from the American Society of Safety Professionals, National Safety Council's Top 40 Rising Stars and Top Ten Speakers, EHS Today Magazine's 50 People Who Most Influenced EHS, ISHN Magazine's POWER 101 – Leaders of the EHS World and their newest list: 50 Leaders for Today and Tomorrow and Pro-Sapien's list of The Top 11 Health and Safety Influencers. Read more about him and his work at http://www.ShawnGalloway.com.
ABOUT PROACT SAFETY
ProAct Safety is a global safety excellence consultancy. The company has completed more than 2,000 successful safety strategy, leadership, culture and behavior-based safety projects in nearly every major industry worldwide. Learn more at http://www.ProActSafety.com.
