AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ThisWay Global is pleased to announce its acceptance, as one of only twelve companies in North America, into the highly competitive Google Startup Accelerator program. This accelerator is designed to bring the best of Google's programs, products, people and technology to women-led tech startups.
"Being selected by Google to join this exclusive accelerator program validates our approach of using artificial intelligence to mitigate bias and increase diversity in hiring," said Angela Hood, CEO and Founder of ThisWay. "Google's vision is 'to provide access to the world's information in one click' and we share this same vision when it comes to how ThisWay matches 'all people to all jobs, without bias, in one click.' The partnership is well aligned because both companies prioritize innovation combined with a desire to improve the world through the use of technology."
Increasingly, the world's best employers are implementing DE&I policy and technology to improve diversity, compliance, and demonstrate fairness to shareholders and stakeholders. To meet this increasing demand, ThisWay provides a skills-based candidate evaluation platform that enables companies to instantly identify qualified talent while simultaneously meeting DE&I goals. Following years of R&D at The University of Cambridge - ideaSpace, the company's highly experienced team from Walt Disney, Indeed, ADP, Salesforce and RecruitMilitary have built a software platform with more than 15 trillion matching events supporting its success. The company's proprietary Diversity Partner Network, consisting of over 3,500 professional organizations, automatically surfaces diverse talent not found on any other recruiting platform.
ThisWay's OEM technology accelerates the world's best HR technology (HRIS, ATS and CRM) platforms, including Salesforce's 150,000 customers, right inside the customer's current workflow through plug and play API-based technology.
About ThisWay Global
Now operating across the world, ThisWay is the industry leader in providing companies and governments with a suite of integrated solutions that delivers unbiased sourcing and matching, instantly. Headquartered in Austin, Texas with offices in Silicon Valley and Boston, Massachusetts.
