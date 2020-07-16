PLANO, Texas, July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CRITICALSTART, a leading provider of Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services, announced Thursday that it has become a member of the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA). MISA is an ecosystem of independent software vendors and managed security service providers that have integrated with Microsoft Security to better defend against a world of increasing threats. Earlier this year, CRITICALSTART incorporated Microsoft Azure Sentinel, a cloud-native security information and event management (SIEM) system, into its MDR platform.
Because of an increased demand for a closely interwoven security ecosystem, MISA is growing, and it is launching an invitation-only pilot program in July of 2020 for select managed security service providers, including CRITICALSTART.
MISA members are comprised of organizations from across the cybersecurity industry, unified by the common goal of putting customer security first. Each new member brings their own valuable expertise, making MISA even more effective with each expansion. By including MSSPs in MISA, Microsoft hopes to further enable collaboration between leading security technology companies so that together, Microsoft and MISA members can deliver better protection to joint customers.
"We are thrilled to expand our collaboration with Microsoft by joining the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association so that we can reach an even broader audience with our MDR services," said Rob Davis, CRITICALSTART founder and CEO. "As part of this ecosystem, we are well positioned to continue leading in the fight against malicious online actors and increased cyber threats."
Mandana Javaheri, Global Director of Business Development, Cybersecurity Solutions Group at Microsoft said, "Due to the growing number and sophistication of security threats proliferating across the globe, we see great value in achieving strength through numbers. By adding proven partners like CRITICALSTART to the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association family of security solutions, we are helping to better combat threats to customers worldwide."
About CRITICALSTART
CRITICALSTART is the MDR expert that leaves nothing to chance. Our mission is simple: detect threats and stop breaches by resolving every alert for our customers. We do this for enterprises through our award-winning portfolio of end-to-end security services, including MDR and Professional Services. Visit criticalstart.com for more information or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn or Facebook.