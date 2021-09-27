FREEPORT, Texas, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Freeport Studios, a local provider of workforce housing and furnished housing within five miles of Freeport Construction, announced today the expansion of their 70,000 sq. ft. property to provide guests of the facility new, state-of-the-art amenities including:
- Recreation Center
- Fitness Center
- Conference Center
- Theater Room
- General Store
- Container Bar
- Food Trucks
- Firepits
- Outdoor Games
- Live Entertainment
Pacific Mobile Structures Inc., the family-owned parent company of Freeport Studios, is pursuing the expansion to enhance their guest experience and continue to provide the most comfortable extended stays in the Houston, Galveston, and Lake Jackson area.
Leading the expansion is Freeport General Manager, Patrick Bourgeois. Patrick brings 12 years of experience in the hospitality and workforce housing industry, in addition to 10 years of experience in the food industry. "The Freeport Team and I are excited to soon be able to offer these new amenities to our guests and continue to build a community centered around food, folks, and fun," said Bourgeois.
Senior Vice President of Construction Development and Workforce Housing at Pacific Mobile Structures Inc., Tom Coyle said, "We're looking forward to opening the doors of these new amenities for our guests. I believe it will be a tremendous addition to the Freeport Studios guest experience and the greater community of Freeport, Texas and the surrounding area."
Construction has begun on the 7,625 sq. ft. expansion. The Freeport Teams expects to complete the project by the end of 2021 with design already underway on the Phase Two 3,300 square foot special events center.
Learn more about Freeport Studios' new amenities here: https://freeportstudios.com/amenities/
ABOUT FREEPORT STUDIOS
Freeport Studios meets a wide variety of housing needs, offering the only fully-furnished, extended-stay studios development with same-day move-in in Freeport, Texas. The Freeport Team is dedicated to the guest experience and on a mission to exceed expectations by making every stay comfortable and easy. Freeport Studios is located between Freeport and Jones Creek at the corner of State Highway 36 and County Road 330. Freeport Studios' fully furnished studios are the perfect place to call home for any short or long-term stay in Freeport, TX.
