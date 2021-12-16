DALLAS, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The 2022 year version of ezPaycheck payroll software has just been released by Halfpricesoft.com. The latest version processes payroll for both contractors (1099) and employees (W2). This makes it perfect for business owners hiring holiday employees. This year's version continues to support paychecks as well as W2, W3, 940, 941 forms all within one software application for only $119 per calendar year (single user installation).
"Halfpricesoft.com has just released the 2022 version of ezPaycheck payroll software with W2 and 1099 staff payroll capability," explains Dr. Ge, President and Founder of Halfpricesoft.com
Small Businesses searching to save money on payroll processing and tax reporting can try out ezPaycheck 2022 for 30 days with no cost or obligation at https://www.halfpricesoft.com/index.asp.
The unique features include:
- ezPaycheck prints W2 forms in 4-up format
- Supports W2 and 1099 Employees
- Supports daily, weekly, biweekly, semi monthly and monthly pay periods
- Features report functions, print functions, and pay stub functions
- Supports both miscellaneous checks and payroll calculation checks
- Supports both blank computer checks or preprinted checks
- Automatically calculates Federal Withholding Tax, Social Security, Medicare Tax and Employer Unemployment Taxes
- Includes built-in tax tables for all 50 states and the District of Columbia
- Creates and maintains payroll for multiple companies, and does it simultaneously
- Prints Tax Forms 940, 941, W2 and W3 (Copy A pre printed forms required for W2 and W3)
- Supports unlimited accounts at no additional charge
- Supports network for multiple users (additional cost).
Priced at $119 per computer, per calendar year. To start the no obligation 30-day test drive today, please visit https://www.halfpricesoft.com/index.asp
About halfpricesoft.com
Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of small business software,
including online and desktop payroll software, online employee attendance tracking software, accounting software, in-house business and personal check printing software, W2, software, 1099 software, Accounting software, 1095 form software and ezACH direct deposit software. Software from halfpricesoft.com is trusted by thousands of customers and will help small Business owners simplify payroll processing and streamline business management.
