Leveraging machine learning, platform prioritizes critical information, streamlines physician review processes and ensures more timely interventions
BROOKLYN, N.Y., April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rhythm Management Group, PLLC, has completed the launch of RhythmSynergy™, a powerful new technology platform that leverages machine-learning to efficiently deliver timely and relevant clinical insights for remotely monitored patients with implantable cardiac devices and wearable devices such as blood pressure cuffs, scales, and glucometers.
Recognized as one of the fastest growing companies in North America by Deloitte, Rhythm has more than a decade of experience centralizing and streamlining remote monitoring operational workflows for medical practices and health systems. It applied that knowledge to RhythmSynergy, focusing on features that enhance efficiency such as automated image processing and intuitive reporting.
"With over 10 years in the remote monitoring space and more than 100 years of combined clinical experience, we understand what staff and clinicians need from their remotely monitored data," said Rhonda Bray, RN, Founder and CEO, Rhythm Management Group. "By extracting that information and providing clinically validated alerts, we accelerate risk identification so users of RhythmSynergy can provide more timely care."
Key features of RhythmSynergy include:
- Intuitive clinical and operational reporting
- Automated image processing
- Bi-directional EHR integration
- Mobile and desktop optimized
- Compliance with industry-leading security standards
- Secure and scalable infrastructure
By combining clinical expertise and machine-learning technology, RhythmSynergy prioritizes critical information and streamlines review processes. Its sleek, secure design and powerful reporting tools make it easy to review, share, and analyze patient data. By employing automated data processing and real-time alerts, RhythmSynergy enables faster identification of patient health problems so physicians can intervene sooner.
Dr. John P. McKenzie, of Heartbeat Cardiovascular Medical Group, of Glendale, CA, a Rhythm customer, said, "Rhythm's remote monitoring program, experienced clinical and engagement teams, and RhythmSynergy platform help us deliver better outcomes for patients without burdening our staff. The platform provides the data we need to make critical, informed care decisions, and optimizes data management by helping us achieve 90 percent remote monitoring penetration."
The RhythmSynergy platform is available for both types of remote monitoring provided by Rhythm Management Group: Cardiac Rhythm Management (CRM) Monitoring, which is for patients with implantable cardiac devices, and Remote Physiologic Monitoring (RPM), which is for patients with smart health tech wireless devices like blood pressure cuffs, scales, and glucometers.
About Rhythm Management Group
Founded by experienced clinicians who care deeply about delivering exceptional remote monitoring services, Rhythm connects your organization to more patients, more optimal monitoring, more actionable data, and more reimbursement. For over a decade, we've helped practices and health systems create, improve, and scale their remote monitoring programs, providing compassionate services to more than 75,000 patients across the country. We engage more patients in your program, streamline your workflows, and deliver timely, critical insights to your physicians, so you can care for more people with fewer resources. For more information visit https://www.myrhythmnow.com/.
