Available Today, Reach: Create the Biggest Possible Audience for Your Message, Book, or Cause Provides a Strategic Framework and Actionable Steps for Expanding Influence
LAMBERTVILLE, Mich., April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Launched today, Reach: Create the Biggest Possible Audience for Your Message, Book, or Cause, by digital pioneer Becky Robinson takes an in-depth look at what it takes to achieve the greatest possible influence for one's work, providing valuable advice for targeting key audiences, carefully growing and cultivating a following, and effective strategies for growing an online presence.
In Reach, Robinson, who is the founder and CEO of Weaving Influence and has supported more than 150 authors in their book launches, shares her proven approach for expanding impact based on her work for emerging and established thought leaders during the past decade. Reach is available on Amazon at https://tinyurl.com/yhj9vdyp as well as other leading retailers.
The virtual launch party for Reach is today at 11 a.m. ET. In addition to covering the core concepts in the book, this event will feature special guests sharing how they've applied the concepts in the book to growing a thriving online presence. Launch party attendees will have the chance to win free books and ask questions of the author. Interested participants can sign up here: https://tinyurl.com/nzdw2wv2.
"Creating and amplifying influence in today's noisy environment is more challenging than ever. And it's not just a question of how many people you can get in front of with your message. True reach is about expanding your audience while making a meaningful and enduring difference that has a lasting impact," said Robinson. "Reach provides a clear and structured approach to creating a successful online presence that will create the biggest possible impact for any message. It offers guidance on having realistic expectations and meaningful goals. It provides an in-depth look at four commitments—value, consistency, endurance, and generosity—that are required for success."
Published by Berrett-Kohler Publishers, Reach: Create the Biggest Possible Audience for Your Message, Book, or Cause, provides a comprehensive playbook for creating an online presence that matches offline contributions. While there is no fast track to creating significant influence, Robinson provides a "Reach" strategic framework that outlines possibilities for one's online presence. From a strategic website to email marketing, paid and organic search media, consistent social media, and traditional media placements, the book shares practical steps and choices to expand one's online presence.
Reach: Create the Biggest Possible Audience for Your Message, Book, or Cause, provides readers with a variety of practical steps for cutting through the noise as well as real-life experiences and lessons from case studies that illustrate important realities about the path to significance for any book, idea, cause, or message.
About Becky Robinson
A digital media pioneer, renowned speaker and entrepreneur, Becky Robinson is the Founder and CEO of Weaving Influence, a full-service marketing agency that specializes in digital and integrated marketing services and public relations for authors, business leaders, coaches, trainers, speakers, and thought leaders. Since launching nearly a decade ago, the firm has provided a wide range of services to help clients launch more than 150 books, enabling authors to build their brands, acquire more business customers, and increase book sales. Robinson holds an M.A. in Intercultural Studies from Wheaton College and received her B.A. in English/Creative Writing from Miami University. Published by Berrett-Kohler, Reach: Create the Biggest Possible Audience for Your Message, Book, or Cause, is Robinson's first book. For more information, visit http://www.beckyrobinson.com.
