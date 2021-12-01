HOUSTON, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Paula Permenter and Matthias O'Meara, Choice Advisors founders, have recently announced Choice Advisors' latest Colorado facility financing projects – STEM School Highlands Ranch and Windsor Charter Academy. Located in Highland Ranch, CO, STEM School Highland Ranch (STEM) opened during the 2011-12 school year and is currently ranked #1 in its school district and #7 in Colorado thanks to its impressive SAT scores for the 2020-2021 school year. STEM serves roughly 1,700 students from grades K-12. Windsor Charter Academy (WCA), located in Windsor, CO, first opened in 2001 and serves just over 1,500 students in grades K-12 and partners with Aims Community College, allowing students to graduate with an associate's degree in addition to their high school degree.
Through their advisory services, Choice Advisors founders Paula Permenter and Matthias O'Meara and the Choice Advisors team were able to help both STEM School Highlands Ranch and Windsor Charter Academy obtain $12,425,000 and $15,280,000 in funding, respectively, through bond financing. STEM School Highland Ranch's bonds were given Baa3 classification and have a 3.01% arbitrage yield. The bond proceeds will be used to fund the STEM school's construction of a multi-phase expansion and renovation project of facilities including a gymnasium, theater, cafeteria, Mechatronics Lab, Cybersecurity Lab, and Nursing Lab.
WCA's plan of finance entails Aa3 (Baa3 underlying) bonds with a 2.05% arbitrage yield. The bond proceeds refinanced the Series 2016 Bonds and are enhanced by the state of Colorado's moral obligation program.
About Choice Advisors:
Although the public charter school movement is roughly thirty years old, many charter schools still struggle to secure funding for affordable educational facilities. It was for this reason that Paula Permenter and Matthias O'Meara founded Choice Advisors in 2018. Choice Advisors is a registered municipal advisor that provides a variety of financial advisory services to charter schools and other non-profits across the nation. Today, Choice Advisors' mission is to support charter schools throughout their facility financing journey and help schools to evaluate the viable financing options. Choice Advisors is not affiliated with any lender or financier and works as an independent advisory organization.
Media Contact
Paula Permenter, Choice Advisors, 856 840 8356, Fwalker@webimax.com
SOURCE Choice Advisors