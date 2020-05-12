Ben Caballero, a current Guinness World Record title holder and No. 1-ranked real estate agent in the U.S., set a new record for home sales in Dallas-Ft. Worth last year. Ben sold 3,982 new homes in the Dallas-Ft. Worth market worth more than $1.569 billion in 2019. It was Ben's second biggest sales year ever, as he sold 5,778 new homes worth $2.249 billion in the four biggest markets in Texas.