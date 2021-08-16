BLANCO, Texas, Aug.16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Andalusia Whiskey Co. is releasing their first whiskey using Texas grown barley malted by TexMalt in Fort Worth.
99% of craft beer and malt whiskey produced in Texas is brewed with grain that's not from Texas. While barley can be farmed in this state, malting is a separate step performed by large facilities traditionally found in Northern states. In the last 5 years, several small maltsters have opened in Texas that process malted barley grown in the Panhandle near Amarillo and the farms near Palo Duro Canyon.
Palo Duro Single Malt Whiskey by Andalusia Whiskey Co will be an annual release made 100% with Texas grown and malted barley. Each annual release will showcase a different Texas malster and whiskey style.
2021 marks the first release of the Palo Duro Single Malt Whiskey made with barley that is grown in the Texas High Plains, malted by TexMalt, Fort Worth, TX, and smoked with peachwood from Pink Tractor Farms, Blanco,TX. "We are excited to showcase a whiskey that has undergone the entire process in Texas." said co-founder Ty Phelps.
Andalusia Whiskey Co. mashed & Distilled in 2018 then the whiskey aged 3 years in New #4 char American oak barrels. This unique whiskey will be bottled at 100 proof (50%ABV). It will be sold in a full bottle (750 ml) at $69 per bottle. Limited Availability.
The Palo Duro Single Malt Whiskey will be available for purchase at the distillery or online. Online sales must be picked up at the distillery located at 6462 N US Hwy 281, Blanco, Texas 78606. Whiskey cannot be shipped. Also, you are allowed to pick up two bottles per person per 30 days.
Follow Andalusia Whiskey Co. on Facebook for updates on tours, tasting room hours, and special releases. You can find Andalusia's award-winning single malts Stryker, Revenant Oak, and their Triple Distilled whiskey at liquor stores throughout Texas.
About Andalusia Whiskey Co.
Andalusia Whiskey Co. produces hand-crafted, grain to glass malt whiskies deep in the heart of the Texas Hill Country. The distillery offers tours, tastings, and cocktails in their beautiful tasting room. Visitors to the Texas Hill Country are encouraged to sign up for a distillery tour and come by for a visit. For more information, visit their website http://www.andalusiawhiskey.com. For interviews, contact Jake Clements at media@txwhiskeyfest.com.
Media Contact
Jake Clements, Texas Whiskey Festival, +1 (940) 636-7569, media@txwhiskeyfest.com
SOURCE Andalusia Whiskey Co.