- Dell Technologies Cloud and Google Cloud team up to offer simplified management of private and public cloud storage
- Dell Technologies Cloud advancements support modern and traditional applications across cloud locations with VMware Tanzu Kubernetes Grid and VMware Cloud Foundation 4.0
- Dell Technologies On Demand with additional subscription choices and services offer organizations more choices to quickly deploy a hybrid cloud, now available with a smaller starting point
- VMware Cloud on Dell EMC offers customers expanded capabilities to modernize their infrastructure and support business continuity initiatives
- SD-WAN solution powered by VMware now offers additional appliances and software features for modernizing the network, boosting application performance and business continuity
Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) and Google Cloud launch Dell Technologies Cloud OneFS for Google Cloud to help organizations control exponential data and application growth and ease the flow of files across their private clouds and Google Cloud.
Dell also is reducing the barrier of entry and improving overall capabilities for hybrid cloud deployments with additional Dell Technologies Cloud advancements. Customers now can move workloads across public and private clouds with greater flexibility and adopt a hybrid cloud approach that best fits their needs while reducing costs. According to Forrester, customers using Dell Technologies Cloud over the course of three years could see an incremental return on investment of more than 170% and recoup their costs in fewer than six months1.
"Data and workloads exist everywhere – at the edge, in core data centers and public clouds. And, while data and apps are multiplying, IT resources and budgets are not. For companies to turn their data into competitive differentiators, they need a way to manage it seamlessly and consistently, no matter where it resides," said Deepak Patil, senior vice president and general manager, Cloud Platforms & Solutions, Dell Technologies. "Dell Technologies Cloud brings the best of the public cloud to the data center and the best of the data center to the public cloud, removing complexity so companies can spend less time managing their infrastructure and more time delivering value to their customers."
Dell Technologies Cloud and Google Cloud deliver hybrid cloud for file storage
OneFS for Google Cloud delivers a native cloud experience that combines the scalability and performance of scale-out network-attached storage from the industry's number one provider of storage systems, Dell Technologies2, with Google Cloud's analytics and compute services. Now, companies can easily move and access high performance computing and demanding workloads, as large as 50 petabytes, in a single filesystem between on-premises Dell EMC Isilon filesystems and Google Cloud without having to make changes or adjustments to their applications.
According to a recent report from Enterprise Strategy Group (ESG), while file data often accounts for at least half of an organization's on-premises data, very little of it is stored in public clouds, primarily due to performance and scale limitations3. Take the media and entertainment industry, for example. Video files with 4K resolution demand terabytes of storage and require high throughput and low latency file storage, which makes it challenging for production companies to manage large file workloads in public clouds. But, now with OneFS for Google Cloud, they can easily work across private and public clouds with consistent operations and have the flexibility to scale as needed.
"We're proud to partner with Dell Technologies to deliver high-performance, scalable cloud storage services to our customers with OneFS for Google Cloud," said Rich Sanzi, vice president of Engineering at Google Cloud. "Through this partnership, customers can more quickly and effectively leverage Dell Technologies storage solutions through Google Cloud and have access to the best of breed file storage solutions, across hybrid cloud environments."
A modern apps experience in every cloud
Dell Technologies Cloud, which tightly integrates infrastructure and services across the Dell Technologies portfolio, makes hybrid clouds simpler to deploy and manage regardless of where data and applications reside. With new Dell Technologies Cloud advancements, organizations can more easily create a modern applications experience in every cloud, close the cloud-native skills gap and get the most out of their entire infrastructure.
Dell Technologies Cloud Platform now provides a simple and direct path to Kubernetes from a single environment, with support for containerized workloads and traditional virtual machines on the same Dell EMC VxRail infrastructure. This approach integrates VMware Cloud Foundation 4.0 and Dell EMC VxRail into a single solution, enabling a consistent approach across all cloud locations. VMware administrators can use familiar tools to manage modern apps that combine both containers and virtual machines from a single operating environment.
Lowering adoption barriers and expanding support
With the Dell Technologies Cloud Platform subscription model and deployment services, available through Dell Technologies On Demand, customers now have more choices for consuming cloud infrastructure and can get up and running in as little as two weeks. With new node configuration options that include as few as four nodes, customers can begin their hybrid cloud journey at approximately half the cost and smaller footprint and grow their cloud deployment over time.
Dell Technologies Cloud Platform offers customers a self-managed solution. For customers seeking a cloud service, Dell Technologies today also announced the next-generation of VMware Cloud on Dell EMC featuring an enterprise scale, 42 rack unit infrastructure, doubling the amount of supported processor cores, memory options and NVMe all-flash storage. The cloud service is now also certified with VMware Horizon to support business continuity efforts through the delivery of virtual desktops and applications to remote workforces as well as to healthcare workers in hospitals and clinics. VMware Cloud on Dell EMC, which offers data center as-a-service capabilities, provides customers with more simple, secure and scalable infrastructure at their on-premises data center and edge locations.
Modernized networking with SD-WAN
Dell Technologies Cloud is extending its - capabilities to networking with new updates to Dell EMC SD-WAN Solution powered by VMware. Customers now have more appliance and bandwidth capability options for rapid deployment of SD-WAN in a single solution. This helps improve performance for demanding workloads, like VOIP, video streaming and VDI, and ensure application performance and business continuity.
Additional quotes
Matt Eastwood, Senior Vice President, Enterprise Infrastructure, Cloud, Developers and Alliances IDC
"What we're seeing is more businesses think like innovators. They are acknowledging they need both public and private clouds as the technology foundation to deliver much needed agility, scale and speed. What's important is not to push one cloud or infrastructure approach over another, but to provide simple, consistent operations across all clouds This is what Dell and Dell Technologies Cloud is well positioned to do. Its partnership with Google and the advancements in its portfolio give customers better control of their workloads across their entire infrastructure."
James Lowey, chief information officer for the Translational Genomics Research Institute
"As a leading non-profit organization dedicated to conducting groundbreaking research with life-changing results, one of the things we're keenly aware of is that our patients don't have the luxury of time. We feel it's really important to take our workflows and be able to compute against the data where it lies. In taking a hybrid approach, we can have these cloud native workflows and run them on internal resources and private and public clouds. As a longtime Dell EMC Isilon customer, we moved our entire high-performance computing infrastructure to an Isilon storage foundation. Having OneFS in Google's cloud is particularly exciting because it allows us to take the data from our private cloud in our high-performance computing lab into the public cloud, giving us a whole new dimension of capabilities that we could really only dream of a year ago."
