HOUSTON, June 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Orion Group has been chosen to manage The Element at University Park, an off-campus student apartment community in Bryan, TX serving both Texas A&M and Blinn College.
Located at 4475 Carter Creek Parkway in Bryan close to Highway 6, The Element at University Park offers residents both furnished and unfurnished one and two-bedroom apartments with a wide array of amenities, including tennis courts, putting green, dog park with agility obstacles, pavilion with outdoor ping pong tables, cornhole and horseshoes, business center with free printing, and community bicycles for resident use.
Owned by One Real Estate Investment (OREI), The Element at University Park offers six floor plan options, ranging from approximately 638 to 900 square feet of living space. Features include newly upgraded interiors, open concept kitchens, full-size washer and dryer, garden tubs, walk-in closets, screened in patios and balconies in some units, outdoor storage closets, built-in computer desks in some units and complimentary cable and high-speed internet.
"We elected to use Allied Orion Group (AOG) to manage The Element at University Park because of their proven ability to provide top notch management services, which has been demonstrated on OREI's six other Texas assets that are currently managed by AOG," said Jeronimo Hirschfeld of OREI.
"This is our first student living community we are managing for OREI and could not be more pleased to continue our partnership," said Loyal Proffitt, President of Allied Orion Group.
Allied Orion Group is a leading fully integrated, multifamily real estate investment, construction and property management headquartered in Houston, Texas, with additional offices in Denver, Dallas and San Antonio. Allied Orion Group has acquired or developed more than 15,000 multifamily units with a total aggregate value of approximately $1.3 billion, and has a growing portfolio of 23,000+ apartment homes under management throughout the nation. For more information, visit www.allied-orion.com.
Media Contact:
Carrie Saks
713-622-5844
240986@email4pr.com