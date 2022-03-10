AUSTIN, Texas, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cinq Music, the record label and distributor, and leading digital media company mitú are offering up the best in Latin and Hip Hop music at the upcoming SXSW Conference and Festival in Austin, Texas. Both musical events are free and will be held at Peckerheads, 402 E. 6th St. Austin, Texas 78701. To register for the crema by mitú Latin event, go here. To register for the March 18 Hip Hop event, go here
"It's amazing that would could get all these great musical talents in one place at one time," says Cinq Marketing Director Diana Schweinbeck. "To see all these artists, performing live at a raucous, festive SXSW venue is something not to be missed."
On the evening of Wednesday, March 16, the best of the Latin indie music scene arrives at SXSW with crema by mitú and Cinq Music. The music showcase begins at 9pm featuring artists Los Aptos, Dariell Cano, Henao, HI Marcus, Rogelio Martinez, Poe Leos, Alta Elegancia, Isaiah Flowers, with more performers and surprise guests being added.
On Friday, March 18, Cinq and Schweinbeck present an incredible Hip Hop exhibition, #INDASTREETS2INDUSTRY. Performances start at 8:30pm and include Money Mu, Kalan .Frfr, DCG, Fastmoney Ant, Squalla, Seddy Hendrinx, MC Beezy, Poe Leos, Peso Montana, T-Hood, Jaas and many more. Overseeing the event is DJ Jay Ill, DJ Homicide and host WIZKIDMONT.
About Cinq:
Cinq Music is a technology-driven record label, distribution, and rights management company. Cinq's repertoire has won Grammy awards, dozens of Gold and Platinum RIAA certifications, and numerous number ONE chart positions on a variety of Billboard charts. It's repertoire includes heavyweights such as Bad Bunny, Janet Jackson, Daddy Yankee, T.I., Sean Kingston, Anuel and hundreds more. "Janet Jackson, Anuel, T.I., Daddy Yankee, Sean Kingston, Bad Bunny and hundreds more.
About mitú:
For 10 years, mitú has been the leading digital media company dedicated to inspiring, elevating and super-serving U.S. Latinos. As a platform built for Latinos by Latinos, mitú is committed to representing both the collective and unique experiences of the 200% generation - 100% American and 100% Latino - through video, editorial, and social media.mitú's music brand, Crema is where music intersects with culture. Crema informs and entertains music super fans, while celebrating Latin culture, artists and uplifting the community.mitú is a subsidiary company of GoDigital Media Group, headquartered in Los Angeles, CA with operations in New York, Miami, Chicago, Mexico, Colombia, Belarus, and Sri Lanka.
Media Contact
Steven, Rpg, 8186881502, steven.fisher@godigitalmg.com
SOURCE Cinq Music