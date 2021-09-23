GOODRICH, Texas, Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Derold Luther, a retired law officer, businessman, former US Marine sergeant, and Korean War veteran, has completed his new book "Micki's Journal: Scripts, Quips, Parables": a loving homage to his wife, Micki, and the steadfast faith that carried her through her long and well-lived life.
"Micki's Journal" is about words of spiritual wisdom, a request to God for spiritual guidance for her as an earthly living angel at the time. Life is made up of what the author calls God's army of earthly angels. I am sure many reading this can think of such a person in their past or present life who fits this title. This author describes his earthly angel as being his wife and best friend of nearly fifty years. During her last few years, before dementia entered her life, the author was able to collect short quips she wrote left around the house. It wasn't till after she was called home that the author uncovered many caches of spiritual quips on pieces of scrap paper she'd written on and cutouts in her teenage notebook, a journal, several used Bibles, books, daily devotionals, and an old Bible study of Psalms 23, her favorite study. How brave she was and unafraid to wait for God's calling for her to come home. Six months after her passing, her own handwritten prayer was discovered "To Those I Love," which you will find in the book. One of her best friends wrote, "Micki was the most Christian woman I've ever known." The author wants the readers of this book to know all proceeds will go to Micki's favorite children's charities in her name.
Published by Page Publishing, Derold Luther's engrossing book is a heartwarming choice for Christian readers of all ages.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase "Micki's Journal: Scripts, Quips, Parables" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
