SAN ANTONIO, Texas, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Condé Nast Traveler today announced the results of its annual Readers' Choice Awards. Valencia Hotel Group's luxury and court hotels were named in the magazine's 2021 Readers' Choice Awards list. Hotel Valencia Santana Row was #1 in San Jose and #5 among top 20 hotels in Northern California. Additional hotels in the collection that made the top 20 list for Texas include Hotel Valencia Riverwalk, claiming the #1 spot in San Antonio and #15 in Texas and Lone Star Court, which made its debut as #5 in Austin and #20 in Texas.
The Condé Nast Traveler Readers' Choice Awards are the longest-running and most prestigious recognition of excellence in the travel industry and are commonly known as "the best of the best of travel." The full list of winners can be found here.
"We are honored to see our hotels recognized by discerning travelers for their remarkable service and memorable guest experiences," said Doyle A. Graham, Jr., President and CEO. "During another challenging year in the hospitality industry, these awards reaffirm our highest commitment to providing some of the best accommodations in the business. We are extremely proud to add our Lone Star Court hotel in Austin to this prestigious list for 2021."
Graham is the visionary and thought leader behind building the Valencia Hotel Group collection and attributes much of the company's success to its unique management approach and efficient cost structure; these have made the Valencia Hotel Group a leading market performer with consistent customer satisfaction ratings above the 90th percentile.
The 2021 Readers' Choice Awards are published on Condé Nast Traveler's website, http://www.cntraveler.com/rca and celebrated in the November issue of Condé Nast Traveler US and UK print editions.
About Valencia Hotel Group
Houston-based Valencia Hotel Group is a fully integrated hospitality company that provides management, development, branding and repositioning services for independent, full-service hotels owned by the company, in addition to third parties. Exceptional service, style and location have become brand trademarks. Earning both national and international recognition for their distinctive designs, amenities and settings, Valencia Hotel Group properties are destinations and gathering places within their respective communities, some further benefitting from and enriching their space within the cultural heart of a city. The company continues to forge a niche with hotels that anchor and add value to urban, mixed-use environments, which further support or enhance the guest experience with superior residential, restaurant, retail and office components. The Valencia Hotel Group portfolio currently includes Hotel Valencia Santana Row in San Jose, CA, Hotel Valencia Riverwalk in San Antonio, TX, and The George™ in College Station, TX. The Court concept brands include Lone Star Court in Austin, TX, Cavalry Court in College Station, TX, Texican Court in Irving, TX and Cotton Court in Lubbock, TX. For more information, please visit http://www.valenciahotelgroup.com
About Condé Nast Traveler
Condé Nast Traveler is the world's most distinguished travel title providing inspiration and advice for discerning travelers. Authoritative and influential, Condé Nast Traveler is a multi-platform, transatlantic brand. Publishing US and UK print editions under Editor-in-Chief Melinda Stevens, Condé Nast Traveler offers award-winning expertise in luxury travel from around the world. For more, visit http://www.cntraveler.com.
