RICHARDSON, Texas, Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas (BCBSTX) has begun considering proposals for the 2021 Healthy Kids, Healthy Families® (HKHF) grant cycle, and is seeking partnerships with nonprofit organizations affecting health and wellness as well as those addressing the COVID-19 pandemic and social determinants of health.
Last year, nearly $1.6 million in HKHF grants were awarded to community-based organizations statewide. And while the key focus of the HKHF program has not changed, the COVID-19 pandemic and unrest associated with social justice initiatives in the United States, reinforces BCBSTX's focus on health equity and our core purpose to stand with our members and the communities we serve in sickness and health.
"Our long history – of identifying and supporting strategic partnerships with organizations that have a shared interest in creating communities of healthy Texans – has never been more important than it is now," said Dr. Paul Hain, Chief Medical Officer, BCBSTX. "It's important that we aid community-based organizations that are directly supporting children and families who have been impacted by the health, economic, and social implications of this pandemic."
Since the inception of the HKHF program in 2011, the investment strategy has been predicated on four key pillars - disease prevention and management, nutrition, physical activity and safe environments. However, the 2021 HKHF grant cycle also will include emphasis on programs that create measurable results to address the current public health pandemic and social factors exacerbating health inequalities and social determinants of health such as lack of housing, food deserts, education and jobs and mental health.
The BCBSTX grant cycle is a two-step process:
- Stage 1: September 1, 2020 – September 15, 2020. This is the initial step in the process to apply for funding. After review, if selected, program will be notified and provided details to continue to Stage Two of the application process. To submit your LOI, click here.
- Stage 2: October 5, 2020 – October 18, 2020. This is the application process. Once your application has been submitted, you will receive an initial email indicating that your application has been received. The application link will be deactivated at 5 p.m. (CST) on the last day of each stage. Applicants should give themselves enough time to complete the process to ensure access to the page.
The following criteria are required for review of all HKHF grant proposals:
- The community lead organization must be a nonprofit, tax exempt, 501(c)(3) organization.
- The community lead organization must have the financial capacity and qualified staff to oversee and manage the project. For this request for proposal (RFP), "financial capacity" is defined as organizations operating a current annual budget of $2 million or more.
- The community lead organization must collaborate on proposed program with a health partner – i.e., hospital, clinic, federally qualified health center.
Nine years ago, the HKHF program started as a three-year initiative designed to improve the health and wellness of at least one million children through community investments. The program was extended as BCBSTX's ongoing commitment to the health and well-being of children and families in Texas. The HKHF program has impacted the lives of millions of Texas children and families through the more than $13 million in grants awarded by BCBSTX to community organizations statewide.
For more information on how to apply for a HKHF grant, contact Francisco Martinez at Francisco_x_martinez@bcbstx.com.
