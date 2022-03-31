This award honors and celebrates outstanding leaders in the supply chain industry
HOUSTON, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Smith, a leading global distributor of electronic components and semiconductors, today announces that Marc Barnhill, Chief Trading Officer, and Kirk Wehby, Chief Operating Officer, have been named among the winners of the 2022 Pros to Know award from Supply & Demand Chain Executive. The award recognizes supply chain executives whose accomplishments guide the industry and its people toward success and resiliency.
"Congratulations to Marc and Kirk on this distinguished recognition from Supply & Demand Chain Executive," said Bob Ackerley, Co-Founder and Director at Smith. "Their commitment to innovation and growth has helped propel Smith onward and upward as we continue to provide tailored and effective solutions to our customers, who are facing unprecedented supply chain challenges as a result of the ongoing shortage situation."
As Chief Trading Officer, Marc leads Smith's global sales, purchasing, and business development efforts. He joined the company as a buyer in 1990 and has since held numerous management roles, including establishing Smith's distributor sales division and managing the company's top sales team, before being promoted to his current role in 2007. During his tenure, Marc has been instrumental in growing the company's annual revenue from $300 million to $3.4 billion, more than doubling its global office count, and developing custom supply chain solutions and inventory-management programs for the constantly evolving electronics industry.
Kirk joined Smith as Vice President of Global Operations in 2008 and was named Chief Operating Officer in 2014. In this role, Kirk leads Smith's global operations, quality, logistics, security, and facilities using a comprehensive, systems-based approach to guide the company's operational excellence. In 2021, Kirk oversaw a 60-percent increase in the company's operations workforce, a 30,000-square-foot expansion of its Hong Kong distribution hub, and a multimillion-dollar investment in equipment and process automation.
"Kirk and Marc have been exemplary leaders – both at Smith and within the greater supply chain industry – for many years," said Lee Ackerley, Co-Founder and Director at Smith. "We are so grateful for their passion, knowledge, and dedication, which have helped shape our company and our people to be the best in the business."
About Smith
Founded in 1984, Smith sources, manages, and distributes the electronic components that go into everything from mobile phones and computers to appliances and directional drilling systems. In 17 cities around the world, Smith's legion of employees communicates in 50 languages and dialects and buys and sells components 24 hours per day, generating global annual sales in excess of $3.4 billion in 2021. Smith is always moving: helping manufacturers navigate market shifts; customizing supply chain solutions; testing components using cutting-edge technology. The support of Smith's flexible Intelligent DistributionTM model optimizes customers' supply chains from beginning to end, including offering customized options for IT asset disposition that deliver maximum ROI, sustainability, and security. Smith's testing and logistics hubs in Houston, Hong Kong, and Amsterdam cover critical areas like quality management, counterfeit prevention, and environmental safety. Smith's operations, purchasing, and sales worldwide are seamlessly integrated with the company's global IT infrastructure, offering real-time, global inventory and logistics visibility. Smith is the leading independent distributor of electronic components and ranks number eight among all global distributors. For more information, please visit http://www.smithweb.com or reach out to a Smith representative any time of day at +1 713.430.3000.
