Guardian Garage Floors Set to Sponsor VIP Lounge and more at FuelFest Dallas-Fort Worth
DALLAS, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FuelFest, the world-class automotive experience benefiting Reach Out WorldWide, is set for its inaugural date at Texas Motor Speedway (3545 Lone Star Cir.) in Fort Worth on Saturday, April 16. Now in its fourth year, FuelFest blends the enthusiast's passion for the automotive world with celebrities, live music, food, drinks and art. This year, Guardian Garage Floors is joining the FuelFest sponsor lineup as the VIP Lounge Sponsor.
Guardian Garage Floors is a premier provider of high quality polyaspartic floor coating systems. A veteran-owned company run by Jon Schuetz, Stephen Andersen and their spouses, who all served in combat operations as United States Marines. This year at FuelFest, Guardian Garage will showcase elite cars atop custom flooring samples to display how polyaspartic floors can be more beneficial compared to epoxy or concrete.
Other big-name sponsors are also joining FuelFest in Texas this month with exhibits including the Yokohama Tire Festival Stage featuring live performances by Dirty Audio with special guest Benzi, Binx and DJ T-Rexx, Guardian Garage Floors VIP Lounge, and a premium car show area sponsored by Meguiar's Car Care Products. Dafski Air Fresheners is the Official Air Freshener of FuelFest. Top sponsors include Liqui Moly, locals Earth Roamer and Wagner Tuning, Alpa Insurance and Redline Oil. All will be showcasing custom rides, aftermarket performance parts, and newly released products to FuelFest attendees.
"We are thrilled to have Guardian Garage Floors and many other renowned companies join us out in Dallas FuelFest this month," stated Cody Walker, CEO of Reach Out WorldWide and brother of the late Paul Walker. "At each show this year, we are kicking everything up a notch to ensure that the FuelFest experience continues to get better over time and we're sure the support of our sponsors will do just that."
FuelFest will present a massive live action drift course where drifters will be showing off their precision driving skills all day at the Lone Star Drift Course. Fans can hop in drift cars for the ride along experience of their lives. The global experience will also include a car showcase which features top modified, exotic, performance built, and rare cars from all over the world, guest appearances from actor and musician Tyrese Gibson and Cody Walker, cars including ones used in the Fast and Furious movie franchise, interactive sponsor exhibits, art displays, craft food and drinks and more.
A portion of the event's proceeds benefit Reach Out WorldWide (ROWW), the non-profit charity founded by Paul Walker and continued by his brother, Cody Walker. The organization was founded in 2010 by the late actor/producer after a massive earthquake devastated Haiti and Walker was inspired to organize a relief team that responded to the disaster. ROWW's mission is to fill the gap between the availability of skilled resources in post-disaster situations. As of 2021, ROWW has raised a total of $160,000 through their FuelFest events to benefit those in need.
FuelFest brings the passion of the automotive community to major cities across the globe, showcasing an eclectic collection of cars and music while creating an everlasting experience that leaves fans looking forward to the next event. In 2022, FuelFest will make its way to Los Angeles, Salt Lake City, Las Vegas and Phoenix. Just announced—on Aug. 11, FuelFest will make its way overseas to Tokyo to make history as the biggest car event to hit Japan.
Gates for Dallas-Fort Worth FuelFest open to the public from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. on April 16. Event information, car registration and tickets can be found now at http://www.FuelFest.com, as well as on social media channels, including Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
About FuelFest
Co-founded by Cody Walker and Chris Lee, FuelFest is their vision of creating a world-class automotive celebration to incorporate the passion of entertainment and art launched in 2019. With each having many successful endeavors, the collaboration of their visions brought to life through FuelFest and beyond impacted enthusiasts of all ages, communities and the industry. FuelFest is committed to helping fulfill Paul's Legacy by contributing a portion of the proceeds from every show to Reach Out WorldWide – garnering the passion and generosity of the car community to help spread goodwill and make a true difference in lives that need it most. For further press information and opportunities, visit http://www.FuelFest.com.
About Reach Out WorldWide
Reach Out WorldWide (ROWW) was founded in 2010 by the late actor/producer, Paul Walker. After a massive earthquake devastated Haiti, Paul spontaneously organized a relief team that responded to the disaster. On the trip, Paul saw a gap between the availability of skilled resources and the requirement for such personnel in post-disaster situations. Upon returning from Haiti, Paul established ROWW with the purpose of fulfilling this unmet need. Since Paul's passing, ROWW continues to be a platform for like-minded individuals to make a difference in other people's lives. It started as an idea and has transformed into a culture equally benefiting the volunteers as much as the people they are assisting. It's turning the "I generation" into a "goodwill generation." It's giving good people not just a voice but a chance to act.
Tyrese Gibson – Award-winning Recording Artist and Actor
Tyrese is one of the world's most beloved and bankable performers. A multi-Grammy nominated and Platinum-certified recording artist, Tyrese enjoys an equally successful and prolific acting career. Notably, he recurs in two of the highest-grossing film franchises of all-time – "Fast and the Furious" and "Transformers." Additional film credits include his break-out role in John Singleton's "Baby Boy" and "Four Brothers" opposite Mark Wahlberg. This year, Tyrese stars in two hotly anticipated movies – "Fast & Furious 9" and "Morbius" with Jared Leto.
