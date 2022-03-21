HOUSTON, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- U.S. LawShield®, industry leader and America's largest provider of Legal Defense for Self Defense® coverage, announces ongoing collaboration with Georgia 2nd Amendment (GA2A), formerly known as GeorgiaCarry.Org, as they prepare to battle for the rights of Georgians to keep and bear arms. Together, GA2A and U.S. LawShield kick off April 2022 with a statewide Legislative Tour focused on Georgia becoming the next state to legislate permitless carry and what it means for lawful gun owners in the Peach State.
According to U.S. LawShield CEO, P.J. Hermosa, "U.S. LawShield stands at the ready to support GA2A as they present their new name and energized commitment to the Second Amendment. Education is a critical component of keeping Georgians safe, and on the right side of the law, so we're touring the state together to help folks understand the risks they face as legislation changes."
Jerry Henry, Executive Director of GA2A, stated, "GA2A is proud to extend a nearly decade-long association with U.S. LawShield. With the prospect of constitutional carry becoming law in Georgia, we open the door to what we hope is a new era in recognizing and preserving the rights guaranteed to Georgia's citizens in our state and federal constitutions. The right preserved in the granite rock of our Bill of Rights: the right of every man and woman to lawfully possess a firearm without a license."
GA2A Legislative Tour Presented by U.S. LawShield
Attend a free session led by U.S. LawShield Independent Program Attorneys practicing in Georgia to learn about critical legislative updates concerning firearm rights. Q&A will answer questions on various topics, including Georgia permitless carry—also known as constitutional carry.
The GA2A Legislative Tour will explain how GA2A strives to fight gun control constraints plus clarify the many restrictions in Georgia that involve carrying a firearm.
Topics Include:
- When will the Georgia permitless carry law take effect?
- What does permitless carry mean for Georgians?
- Georgia Weapons Carry License vs. Permitless Carry
- What happens after a use-of-force confrontation?
- Is the law different for license holders?
- Discussion of Citizen's Arrest Repeal—HB 479
- What is a "Lawful Weapons Carrier"? Can police question anyone with a firearm?
- Should you talk to the police if involved in a lethal confrontation? Why or why not?
GA2A Legislative Tour Session Schedule:
All sessions are free and run from 6 to 8 PM. Advance registration is required. Visit links to register.
- April 5, Akademia Brewing Company, 150 Crane Drive, Athens, GA 30606, https://texaslawshield.secure.force.com/pmtx/evt__QuickEvent?id=a2z6e00000bItHg
- April 11, American Legion Post 184, 3003 Rowland Avenue, Savannah, GA 31404, https://texaslawshield.secure.force.com/pmtx/evt__QuickEvent?id=a2z6e00000bIxxW
- April 14, Shot Spot Indoor Range, 970 Hays Mills Road, Building 200, Carrollton, GA 30117, https://texaslawshield.secure.force.com/pmtx/evt__QuickEvent?id=a2z6e00000bIxxb
- April 22, VFW Post #5897, 144 East Main Street, Lavonia, GA 30553, https://texaslawshield.secure.force.com/pmtx/evt__QuickEvent?id=a2z6e00000bItHq
- April 28, S.H.A.R.P.E Shooters Gun Range , 2901 Gun Club Road, Augusta, GA 30907, https://texaslawshield.secure.force.com/pmtx/evt__QuickEvent?id=a2z6e00000bIxxg
- April 30, Olympia Bend Plantation, 6600 Madison Highway, Valdosta, GA 31601, https://texaslawshield.secure.force.com/pmtx/evt__QuickEvent?id=a2z6e00000bItHv
About GA2A
Formerly GeorgiaCarry.Org, GA2A is Georgia's no-compromise voice for gun owners. We believe that citizens of Georgia and the United States have the right to own and carry the firearm of their choice for any reason other than to commit a crime. GA2A works tirelessly to ensure that the rights of gun owners are not compromised by the Georgia General Assembly, local officials, and those who ostensibly support gun rights while they work behind the scenes to erode our liberties. We work for gun owners, not politicians. GA2A believes informed, active gun owners are the best defense against those who endeavor to infringe our liberties and works around the clock to keep members informed and active. For more information, visit https://www.georgiacarry.org/.
About U.S. LawShield
Since 2009, the mission of U.S. LawShield remains unchanged. We believe in Preserving Freedom for Good® by educating our 700,000+ members and 6,000+ industry 2A Partners in self-defense law; empowering them to handle critical, life-threatening situations with confidence; protecting them from potential injustices in the legal system after acts of self-defense; and challenging the status quo regarding the affordability of legal defense. Our higher purpose is to create a united community of responsible individuals who believe in liberty and the inalienable right of self-defense.
For more information on U.S. LawShield and its Legal Defense for Self Defense Program, visit us at http://www.uslawshield.com.
Media Contact: Kristi Heuring
Email: kheuring@uslawshield.com
