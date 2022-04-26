Drivers can get various tire services for $59.95 at Hiley Hyundai of Burleson in Burleson, Texas.
BURLESON, Texas, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hiley Hyundai of Burleson, an automotive dealership in Burleson, Texas, is offering various tire services at an affordable price of $59.95. In this offer, the dealership's team of skilled service technicians will do the following:
- Rotate the vehicle's tires from front to rear
- Balance all the four tires
- Inspect the tires for wear
- Inflate the tires with appropriate pressure
Drivers who are interested in taking advantage of this offer can schedule a service appointment on the dealership's website. Customers can also visit the dealership's service specials page to take a look at other coupons offered by the dealership on Hyundai services.
In addition to exceptional services, the dealership also sells parts for all kinds of Hyundai models. Drivers who are interested in ordering parts from Hiley Hyundai of Burleson can contact their parts department by dialing 817-945-9900.
Not only does the dealership offer exceptional services for Hyundai vehicles, but they also sell new Hyundai models. Individuals interested in purchasing a new Hyundai can start by selecting a model from the dealership's online inventory. Drivers who want to learn more about a vehicle before buying it can visit Hiley Hyundai of Burleson at 320 N Burleson Boulevard in Burleson, Texas.
Media Contact
Trey McGee, Hiley Hyundai of Burleson, 888-318-4864, tmcgee@hileycars.com
SOURCE Hiley Hyundai of Burleson