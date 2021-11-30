MESQUITE, Texas, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Metro Mazda of Mesquite located in Mesquite, Texas, is offering a limited time-period financing offer for all the 2021 Mazda models. All the 2021 model year Mazda vehicles can be financed for 0.9 percent for 36 months. Only well-qualified customers with approved credit can avail of this offer. The amount of down payment and other factors may affect qualification for customers. Also, dealer contribution may vary and could affect purchase price ad the amount to be financed. Other than that, Metro Mazda of Mesquite is offering a few other schemes. The 2021 Mazda CX-30 can be leased at $225 per month for 36 months along with an initial payment of $3,035 due at signing the agreement. This is for the 2021 Mazda CX-30 Select model. Customers can also avail of a $750 APR Customer Cash if they are planning to opt for finance. This is limited to the Mazda CX-30 Premium or Turbo trims.
For more information on these offers, customers can visit Metro Mazda of Mesquite located at 15900 Lyndon B Johnson Freeway, Mesquite, Texas - 75150. They can also contact the dealership by phone at 833-320-1240 or visit their website - https://www.metromazdamesquite.com/manager-specials-in-mesquite-tx?utm_source=prnewswire&utm_medium=press+release&utm_campaign=2021nov29
