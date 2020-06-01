DALLAS, June 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Supernatural, the extrasensory home care brand focused on having the smallest carbon footprint in the industry, announces its entry into antibacterial products with Supernatural Hand Sanitizer. The first shipment of the 8oz spray, made with FDA recommended 65% ethyl alcohol and pure essential oils, is available today on Supernatural.com via a single bottle ($25 +shipping) and discounted bundles (+free shipping).
We commend the companies who have supported the front lines and healthcare industry during this time. We also heard the need from the general public on anti-bacterial products and wanted to offer a sustainable option for the eco-conscious consumer. This realization led us to a strategy that includes both give-back and general public availability. Since April, Supernatural has worked diligently to pivot normal production to create a naturally derived, soothing hand sanitizer.
"Our vision is to continue to elevate the home care industry with extrasensory products that are radically natural, consciously crafted, highly effective and smell amazing. For us, it was a no brainer to create a Supernatural hand sanitizer that unlike 99% of the hand sanitizers on the market, comes in a glass, reusable bottle and protects not only you and your family, but also mama earth," says President Alyce Alston. As we all work to keep the curve flattened, it's more important than ever to continue social distancing and practicing better hygiene.
Supernatural Antibacterial Hand Sanitizer is made in the USA and kills 99.99% of illness-causing germs in 15 seconds, and the 8oz reusable and toxic-free glass bottle lasts for 3,000 sprays – an average 6-8 weeks or longer. The glass bottle provides protection from heat and eliminates the breakdown and toxicity that occurs with plastic bottles, so it's perfect for your car.
Additional product attributes include:
- FDA recommendation of 65% Ethyl Alcohol that's 100% naturally derived from corn.
- Reusable Glass bottles reduces plastic waste from the environment.
- Aromatherapeutic benefits from lavender essential oil is known to relieve symptoms of stress caused by anxiety and depression.
- Nourishing benefits from Vitamin B, E, K & Choline, Calcium, magnesium and trace minerals.
- Fragrance-free. Phthalate Free. Benzalkonium free. Cruelty free. Triclosan free. Phthalate-free. EDTA free. No Animal Testing.
Supernatural was created out of a deep love for mother nature and the belief that we can do more to protect our plants. In partnership with our friends at the National Forest Foundation, we've taken our commitment to the planet one step further by planting 2 trees for every bottle you buy. For more info visit nationalforests.org.
About Supernatural
Founded by Suzy Batiz in October 2018, Supernatural is a sustainably-driven essential oil and plant-based lifestyle brand flipping the home care industry on its head. Here to clean your home and your conscience, Supernatural launched with a starter set and refill pack of non-toxic home cleaning Conscious Concentrates that boast aroma therapeutic benefits and really work. Since then, the brand has expanded into essential oils and hand sanitizer. Supernatural cares about doing their part, that's why it's shipped as just-add-water concentrated formulas and packaged in sustainable, reusable glass bottles, making Supernatural a home care brand with one of the lowest carbon footprints in the industry. Suzy has been recognized by EarthX Foundation as a Community Leader for her efforts in sustainability with the launch of Supernatural. To learn more, visit www.supernatural.com.
