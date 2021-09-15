SAN ANTONIO, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sherman Residential is proud to announce its acquisition of Axis Hamilton apartments, a 2016-constructed Class A multifamily community located in San Antonio, Texas.
Formerly Chroma Apartments, the 248-unit property is located within one mile of the South Texas Medical Center and USAA's world headquarters. This ideal site grants residents access to over 75,000 jobs in addition to the growing list of Fortune 500 companies based in or choosing to expand to San Antonio, such as Valero and Disney's Hulu.
Students have access to the highly-rated Northside Independent School District and The University of Texas at San Antonio. And for all residents, the North San Antonio neighborhood provides premium retail, dining, and entertainment options.
The midrise property sets a high standard in the San Antonio medical district and offers a premium mix of amenities, including:
- One and two-bedroom homes with elevator access
- Privacy conveniences such as individual garages or assigned carports, in-unit washers and dryers, personal patios/balconies, complimentary virtual fitness memberships, and valet trash service
- Opportunities to expand one's home to the private movie theater, executive business center, indoor and outdoor entertainer's kitchens, and two courtyards
- Comprehensive community amenities, such as a 24-hour state-of-the-art fitness center with yoga room, clubhouse with gaming lounge, cabana-lined pool, and gated pet park
On September 14, 2021, Sherman Residential purchased and assumed management of the property. Scott Gould, Sherman's Senior Vice President, states:
The acquisition of Axis Hamilton continues our firm's long-term commitment to investing in the San Antonio metropolitan area. We look forward to continuing to pursue the acquisition of additional high-quality, multifamily properties in the market.
With a dedicated team, they look forward to creating a true sense of community for its current and future residents.
Sherman properties benefit from a national support team with decades of experience. The company has been family-owned for three generations, since 1922, and is headquartered in north suburban Chicago. It manages a successful portfolio of multifamily properties across the country. To learn more about its current holdings and investment opportunities, visit shermanresidential.com.
To see the difference Sherman is bringing to Axis Hamilton and the San Antonio multifamily market, schedule an in-person or live virtual tour of the property or learn more at axishamilton.com.
