DALLAS, July 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OutMatch, a leading SaaS-based talent intelligence platform, today announced it is offering free 60-day trials of OutMatch Assess and OutMatch Video, which streamline and transform an organization's digital recruiting, interviewing, and onboarding processes.
OutMatch Assess provides recruiters and hiring managers with the personalized insights needed to determine an employee's job fit, based on personality traits and core competencies. OutMatch Video, both pre-recorded and live video interviews, drives speed and engagement, while maintaining the human connection between candidate and prospective employer.
"In the blink of an eye, work as we know it has changed forever," said Greg Moran, CEO at OutMatch. "Social distancing, remote work, and online meetings that started as a public health necessity have now become part of future human capital strategy. We are proud to offer solutions that can help companies streamline hiring and adapt to new ways of working in a post-pandemic world."
As companies bring back furloughed employees or adjust to remote working environments, OutMatch Assess and OutMatch Video help build high-performing teams, all the while:
- Streamlining the hiring process: going digital removes inefficiencies and manual steps so teams can be more productive – especially in a high unemployment market.
- Reaching diverse talent: the best talent may not live within 25-miles. Digital hiring enables companies to break barriers, while using data to pinpoint the absolute best fit.
- Maintaining a human connection: disruption has created more remote work than ever before, testing our connection as co-workers and employees. Digital hiring is the human-centered process that builds and maintains connection - 100% virtual.
"With unemployment numbers at an all-time high, applicants outnumber available jobs. It's more important than ever for companies to use digital hiring solutions to streamline hiring strategies and processes," said Robin Stenzel, Chief Solutions Officer at OutMatch. "Our digital hiring, remote-ready products provide enhanced efficiency, effectiveness and ease of use – for both employers and candidates."
Learn more about OutMatch and our free trials at OutMatch.com.
About OutMatch
The OutMatch Talent Intelligence Platform brings clarity to talent decisions by gathering the right data and putting the insights companies need at their fingertips. We help the world's biggest brands to select and develop great people, maximizing the employee life cycle. Nearly 100 million candidates and employees have used OutMatch technology, with over 10 million flowing through per year. This volume of data gives OutMatch unique insight into the workforce and prepares OutMatch clients for the future of work. OutMatch was recently named to Inc. magazine's annual list of the Best Workplaces for 2020.