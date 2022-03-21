IRVING, Texas, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- West Virginia has selected File & ServeXpress (FSX) as the eFiling solution provider for the new Intermediate Court of Appeals, created in 2021 by the West Virginia Legislature, and the existing Supreme Court of Appeals of West Virginia. FSX brings a cloud-based electronic filing system to simplify the eFiling process and an efficient way to electronically file, serve, and manage documents for both filers and the Court.
The jurisdiction of the new Intermediate Court of Appeals is set by statute and will include appeals from family courts and cases concerning guardianship and conservatorship. "We knew the eFiling system we selected would need versatility to handle a myriad of case types. Given our 14 years of experience working with FSX we know their platform is more than capable. Important factors that led to our decisions were the experience of the FSX team, their training services and 24/7 client support, system configurability, and ease of use," says Edythe Nash Gaiser, Clerk of Court for the Supreme Court of West Virginia and the new Intermediate Court of Appeals.
The Intermediate Court of Appeals is the second newly created court to implement FSX's platform, following a December 2021 launch of the new Wyoming Chancery Court. FSX offers 30 years of experience working with courts, a proven track record of successful implementations, and access to more than 1,400 courts nationwide. FSX has several active and planned implementations to expand into more courts in 2022.
CEO of File & ServeXpress, Tammy Carter, says of the expansion: "We work every day to serve our courts and filers and bring automation and efficiency to the adjudication process with our technology. We are very excited to expand our relationship with the West Virginia courts after supporting the judges and filers involved in the Mass Tort Litigation cases over the last 14 years."
