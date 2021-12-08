DALLAS, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- XOP Networks Inc, manufacturer of advanced audio-conferencing solutions installed its Ringdown Firebar Conference Server (RFCS), a state-of-the-art Crash Phone and Crash Alert system at a major airport in the Middle East. The product connects Air Traffic Control personnel with the first responders instantaneously for supporting rescue and relief operations.
The RFCS is an advanced Crash Phone and Crash Alert system. It is typically deployed for facilitating instantaneous audio conference between first responders when faced with an emergency situation. The product has been deployed at numerous Airports, Nuclear Power plants, Oil and Gas installations and Chemical Manufacturing plants around the globe.
Some of the salient capabilities of XOP Networks RFCS are:
- Crash Phone system with built-in Crash Alerting capability
- Supports traditional analog red phones as well as VoIP red Phones
- Can be deployed as Mated pair ensuring 99.999% availability
- Flexible architecture – easy to configure local use cases
- Integrates with number of 3rd party peripherals (traditional and IP based Strobes, PA systems, Loud Bells, Door Openers etc.)
- Can easily interface with local PBX/IP PBX or PSTN trunks
- Technical and Warranty support available 24 x 7 x 365
"We are pleased be selected by the major airport in the Middle East for meeting its need for a Crash Phone system. The unique value proposition of the RFCS is its ability to support both alerting and conferencing functions in the same product. Further, the product is future proof as it supports both the legacy analog FXS/FXO interfaces as well as upcoming SIP/VoIP interfaces", said Neelanshu Varma, VP of Marketing at XOP Networks.
Media Contact
Sudhir Gupta, XOP Networks Inc., 9725900201, sales@xopnetworks.com
Doug Jacobs, XOP Networks, Inc, 972 590 0204, djacobs@xopnetworks.com
SOURCE XOP Networks Inc.