DALLAS, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Regroup Mass Notification, the industry-leading provider of emergency and day-to-day communication solutions, announced today that the company enjoyed growth of over 100% over the course of 2021, as it closes in on its 16th consecutive quarter of exceptional performance.
Based in Dallas, Texas, Regroup Mass Notification has evolved from a provider for higher education institutions to a leader in enterprise solutions, servicing healthcare, government, manufacturing companies and financial institutions.
After experiencing substantial revenue growth in 2020, during a global pandemic, Regroup has maintained a steady trajectory of financial strength throughout 2021.
Regroup's COO, Chris Utah, credits the company's continued strength to its client-focused approach to doing business.
"We gain many new clients who come to us after experiencing dissatisfaction with other providers," says Utah. "While other companies are beholden to faceless investors, and boards focused only on returns, Regroup answers only to our clients. As a result, we constantly provide value that exceeds investment and treat our clients' business challenges as our own."
Regroup remains a privately and closely-held company in a field of technology where most are owned by private equity groups, venture capital, or publicly traded. Utah believes business models that place hyper growth over hyper-quality and satisfaction ultimately create negative outcomes for clients.
"Our recipe for growth is simple: take care of people, offer a great product at a fair price and never stop working on getting better. The rest will take care of itself."
