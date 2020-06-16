IRVING, Texas, June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Apptricity is pleased to announce the addition of Jason Nance as the new Chief Revenue Officer. In his new role, Mr. Nance will be using his expertise to empower the company on its significant growth journey.
"I am so excited to be joining Apptricity at this pivotal time in their growth. Knowing some of the category dominating new products that are about to launch, as well as the expertise of the growing team, makes me even more confident that we will make Apptricity the leader in the asset tracking and management category," said Mr. Nance. "Apptricity's industry leading cloud-based Control Console, as well as patented, proprietary IoT devices that put that actionable data at our customers' fingertips, puts us in a strong position to win and take greater market share from our competitors." He added, "With our superior technology and solution portfolio, we truly have a complete solution to address our customers' needs. This is an exciting time, for Apptricity, and I'm thrilled to be here to help drive our growth!"
Previous to joining Apptricity, he was EVP of Sales at Flexential which is a leading provider of Cloud, Managed IT and Data Center infrastructure services. He has also held Executive Leadership roles at ViaWest, where he helped lead the sale of the company to GI Partners for $1.7B, as well as Sungard Availability Services (Sungard AS) where his leadership was pivotal in the creation of new products and markets that helped Sungard AS transform itself in to an industry leader in their space.
His expertise in building and leading high performing teams, creating value in operational efficiencies and creating greater shareholder value will be valuable to Apptricity as the company continues to grow.
He is a graduate of the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.
About Apptricity
The leader in global real-time personnel and asset management and tracking, Apptricity provides continuous asset tracking and supply chain solutions with the most clear, accurate, and dependable monitoring and data intelligence available. We place our clients at the center of all we do, providing them with uninterrupted access to mission critical information in real time.
