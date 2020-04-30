AUSTIN, Texas, April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ontic, the protective intelligence software platform developed to help businesses proactively address physical safety, announced today it has raised $12 million in a Series A funding round led by Felicis Ventures. All existing investors participated in the round, including Silverton Partners, Floodgate and Village Global. The funding comes on the heels of Ontic's 5X year-over-year growth, increased demand and expanded platform usage from dozens of Fortune 1000 clients.
"In recent weeks, our clients across all industries have seen a 300 percent increase in COVID-19 and threat-related data. Now more than ever, in the midst of this pandemic health crisis that has remote and mobile workforces always-on across time zones, businesses can't afford to turn a blind eye to the rising threats to their employees, facilities and assets," said Lukas Quanstrom, Chief Executive Officer, Ontic. "Ontic understands that many physical security teams lack a comprehensive view of emerging threats, and vital pre-incident indicators often live in silos across tools and teams, inhibiting collaboration. It is critically important to aggregate and make sense of the data security teams need to proactively connect the dots before it's too late."
Ontic's platform connects to hundreds of real-time and historical data points and provides curated access to smart indicators that deliver the most relevant intelligence to security teams — faster — for early threat detection. By unifying critical data related to physical security threats and enabling smart collaboration with connected workflows in a single software platform, Ontic gives security teams the ability to better identify pre-incident indicators, assess risk and mitigate potential threats.
Expanded Platform Offers Early Indicators for Internal and External Threats
From helping corporate security and executive protection teams keep external threats at bay, to internal assessments for early indication of workplace violence or insider threats, Ontic's platform enables Fortune 1000 security teams to protect their people, properties and reputation. With the recent launch of two new Ontic Platform modules, Incident Management and Assessments, security teams can better identify, investigate and prevent employee behavioral issues before an incident takes place. For example, given the significant growth of the on-demand economy, especially during the COVID-19 crisis, Ontic has seen a large demand in supporting delivery and driver programs by managing the investigative workflow required to keep these employees and their customers safe.
"Protective intelligence is the last key segment of security that has been largely untouched by innovation over the last decade. Intelligence is still managed today in a manual way with disparate point solutions at a time when the level of data about threats is exploding across social media, visitor management, and other public and private data sources," said Victoria Treyger, General Partner and Managing Director at Felicis Ventures. "We invested in Ontic because we believe its platform will become the definitive system of record for the intelligence vertical and look forward to working with the Ontic team to help them achieve this vision."
The $12 million investment will be used to fuel the expansion of Ontic's footprint across enterprise businesses and family offices while accelerating product development and expanding sales to enter new markets.
About Ontic
The Ontic protective intelligence software platform unifies real-time and historical data related to physical security threats and behaviors of concern, and enables smart collaboration with connected workflows, so security teams can get more relevant intelligence—faster—for early threat detection. Ontic's automated, smart and actionable insights allow corporate security and school leaders to better identify pre-incident indicators, assess risk and mitigate potential threats in order to protect employees, facilities, students and schools. Ontic works with Fortune 5000 companies and leading educational institutions today to keep its most prized assets safe — its people.
About Felicis Ventures
Founded in 2006, Felicis Ventures is a venture capital firm that has backed 28 companies valued at $1B or more. Felicis invests in iconic companies reinventing core markets, as well as those creating frontier technologies. More than 80 Felicis portfolio companies have been acquired or gone public, including Adyen (IPO), Guardant Health (IPO), Fitbit (IPO), Shopify (IPO), Meraki (acquired by Cisco), Twitch (acquired by Amazon) and Ring (acquired by Amazon). To learn more, please visit www.felicis.com.
