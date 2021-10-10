AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- By October 1, a software vendor in long-term care, Experience Care, surpassed its annual goals in sales, three months ahead of schedule. This is largely due to its adoption of the business strategies put forth in Gino Wickman's Traction: Get a Grip on Your Business.
In 2012, Wickman published a work that advised businesses to embrace an Entrepreneurial Operating System (EOS) in order to reach the success they envision for themselves. This process consists of six components: vision, people, data, issues, process, and traction. Wickman argues that, by determining its core values, creating a process by which they can be achieved at different points in time, and putting the right people in the right places, a business will gain traction, or, make real progress toward its goals. Traction would go on to become a best seller and impact how tens of thousands of organizations operate.
One of the businesses to successfully implement the ideas in Traction may come as a bit of a surprise: an electronic health record (EHR) vendor in Texas with over half a century of experience in the long-term care industry. But when 41-year-old CEO Jason Long was brought on to update the organization's business model in July of 2020, he embraced this latest trend. "At Experience Care, we truly believe in our mission and the value we provide," he said. "So borrowing from the ideas of Traction was a no-brainer."
The means by which the team at Experience Care implemented the ideas from Traction can be summarized as follows:
- Leadership determined the company's core values: empathy, vision, problem-solving, passion for the specific work, reliability, collaboration, and centering clients.
- Based on those values, five-year goals were set, and those include: developing a reputation as the leader in long-term care software, instilling in team members a work-life balance, winning two prestigious awards for being the best place to work, training 80 percent of the team on the best long-term care practices, and giving 100 percent of clients the tools they need to achieve or maintain five-star surveys.
- Every Friday, during team meetings, Long reiterates Experience Care's mission and vision: "Make every long-term care organization a fulfilling place to live and work by helping maximize financial success and compliance to achieve the best teams, care, and outcomes."
- Once every two weeks, team members meet with their direct supervisors to assess themselves in terms of the progress they are making toward their goals and the extent to which they embody the company's core values. The supervisors then share their own assessments and offer support in the pursuit of meeting future goals.
Long and Experience Care's leadership team's successful experiment using the concepts from Traction should pave the way for more industries to embrace the most cutting-edge approaches in business. For more industry insights, refer to Experience Care's blog, updated multiple times a week. You can also subscribe to the LTC Heroes podcast, which features a different leader in long-term care in each episode.
About Experience Care LLC: Founded in 1969, Experience Care LLC is one of the largest providers of electronic health records, revenue cycle management, and financial systems to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living, continuing care retirement communities, long-term acute care, and other long-term care organizations in the U.S. Experience Care's mission is to make every long-term care organization a fulfilling place to live and work by helping maximize financial success and compliance to achieve the best teams, care, and outcomes.
