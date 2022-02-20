DALLAS, Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ricardo Alberto Díaz, a private investigator who collaborates with law office of Juan C. Rodriguez, one of the most prestigious law offices in Texas, has completed his new book "Cuando los recuerdos HABLAN": a tear-jerking novel about a Mexican private investigator whose heart got shattered after receiving a phone call from his long-time friends. The year is 2021 but the saddening news he got from the call opened a wave of emotions, taking him back to the youthful days of the 1970s; an era where he met the woman who changed his view in love.
Díaz shares, "Claudette, is a girl from the Bordeaux area who studies in Paris. Meet Rubén, a young Mexican cadet from the academy of the International Police Association in France, AIPOL. She tells him the story of her family's wine farm. As her great-grandfather has to fight against the Germans during the First World War and her grandfather does the same 20 years later, in the Second World War against Hitler's Nazi Germany. To later succumb during the oil crisis in 1973. Rubén knows of a large-scale international criminal organization that is dedicated to the theft, forgery and fraudulent sale of missing works of art. History, fiction, romance and adventure come together in this novel full of intrigue and emotion, where the reader feels imprisoned from the first page."
Published by Page Publishing, Ricardo Alberto Díaz's compelling fiction that highlights a deep kind of love. No matter how long the years have passed, Ruben's affection for the woman he met in Paris stays the same.
It's an emotional read but is realistically portrayed.
