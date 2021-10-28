SAN ANTONIO, Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Valencia Hotel Group announced today the opportunity for one lucky winner to bring hotel luxury into the comfort of their own home with a new Sleep Like Us giveaway. In celebration of National Stay In Bed Day, the Sleep Like Us giveaway will provide lasting luxury with a winning prize of a Stearns & Foster® Haraway Soft Euro Pillowtop King Size Mattress, box spring and 100% Egyptian cotton linens.
This Stearns & Foster® mattress is a staple across the brand's portfolio, including Lone Star Court in Austin, TX , Texican Court in Irving, TX, Cotton Court in Lubbock, TX, Cavalry Court and The George both in College Station, TX, Hotel Valencia Santana Row in San Jose, CA, and Hotel Valencia Riverwalk in San Antonio, TX. Handmade by master craftsmen, it has a list of unique features to ensure a truly magnificent sleep, including Surface-Guard antimicrobial technology, Chill Technology to promote a cool and comfortable sleep and copper air vents for breathability and increased airflow.
"Guests of Valencia Hotel Group properties experience the best in comfort during their stay and we are thrilled to gift one lucky winner that same luxury sleep experience at home with this giveaway," said Amy Trench, Corporate Director of Brand Marketing and Public Relations at the Valencia Hotel Group.
The giveaway will accept submission starting on October 29 at 8 a.m. CST and run until November 19 at 10:59 a.m. CST, with one winner pulled just in time for National Stay in Bed Day on November 20. To enter, interested participants must visit Valencia Group Hotel's website and fill out the sweepstake form. The winner of the giveaway will be announced by 2 p.m. CST on November 19, 2021 across Valencia Hotel Group's social media channels.
