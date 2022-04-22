The Texas Whiskey Festival announces the winners of the annual competition of the best Texas Whiskeys.
AUSTIN, Texas, April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Each year the Texas Whiskey Festival hosts a competition to determine who has the best Texas Bourbon, Rye, and Malt Whiskey. With a panel of judges, we conduct the competition with a method known as blind judging. The brands and specific whiskeys they are tasting are unknown to the judges. "Our panel of judges smell and taste their way through each whiskey, rating the aroma, taste complexity, and finish," says Co-Founder Jake Clements.
Bourbon: Grain to Glass
- Still Austin Whiskey Co. - Cask Strength Straight Bourbon
- Shire Distilling Co. - Cask Strength Percheron Bourbon
- Ironroot Republic Distilling - Harbinger 115 Straight Bourbon
Bourbon: Aged and Bottled in Texas
- Iron Wolf Ranch and Distillery - 6 year Single Barrel Bourbon
- Oak & Eden - Bourbon & Vine
- Luckenbach Road Whiskey - Straight Bourbon
Rye Whiskey: Grain to Glass
- Tahwahkaro Distilling - Texas Rye Malt Whiskey
- Maverick Whiskey - Straight Rye Whiskey
- Devils River Whiskey - Straight Rye Whiskey
Rye Whiskey: Aged and Bottled in Texas
- William Price Distilling - Straight Rye finished in bourbon barrels
- Oak & Eden - Rye & Rumba
- Old Humble Distilling Company - Double Oak Straight Rye
Malt Whiskey: Grain to Glass
- Andalusia Whiskey Co. - Stryker Smoked Single Malt
- Acre Distilling Co. - Texas Single Malt
- Spirit of Texas Brewing and Distilling - Pfluger Single Malt Whiskey
Other Whiskeys: includes whiskeys aged in used barrels, blended whiskey, and light whiskey.
- Austin Craft Spirits - Austin 85 Light Whiskey
- Maverick Whiskey - Straight Triticale Whiskey
- Dripping Springs Distilling - Republic Whiskey
"These are their winners, but remember the best whiskey is the one you like," says Co-Founder Jake Clements. Festival attendees will have the opportunity to vote on their favorite distillery to decide on the people's choice award.
You can taste the best Texas whiskeys and many more. It doesn't matter if you are an avid whiskey drinker or think you might like whiskey this is an opportunity for you to try new whiskeys and meet the people that make them. You will get to choose from 70+ whiskeys made by the 34 distilleries participating.
It is a night of sampling new whiskey, meeting friends, and enjoying food, cigars, and music. Get your tickets HERE!
Thank you to the Crowded Barrel Whiskey Co for hosting us. A big thank you to our talented judges.
- Nino Kilgore-Marchetti is a whiskey writer and the owner/editor in chief of The Whiskey Wash, an award winning whiskey lifestyle website.
- Mark Shilling is the CEO at SUSTO Mezcal and Partner at Big Thirst.
- Big Thirst represents some Texas brands, but Mark does not work on production of any brands in the whiskey category.
- Lance Kotal, Friend of the Festival, Tejas level and a big fan of whiskey.
About the Texas Whiskey Festival
The festival's mission is simple: To help promote and enhance the brands of the many great distilleries throughout Texas. We want to promote and educate whiskey lovers about the whiskeys produced in our great state. We're doing it all while having fun, drinking great whiskey, and building memorable experiences. As an organization, we know that Texas has some of the best distilleries and whiskeys globally. The Texas Whiskey Festival is an opportunity to showcase that. For more information, please visit https://txwhiskeyfest.com.
