THE WOODLANDS, Texas, May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE: NR) ("Newpark" or the "Company") today announced results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2020. Total revenues for the first quarter of 2020 were $164.6 million compared to $189.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2019 and $211.5 million for the first quarter of 2019. Net loss for the first quarter of 2020 was $12.1 million, or ($0.14) per share, compared to net loss of $17.1 million, or ($0.19) per share, for the fourth quarter of 2019, and net income of $1.3 million, or $0.01 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2019. First quarter 2020 results include the impact of the following:
- $0.7 million of pre-tax charges for write-downs of inventory in the Fluids Systems segment ($0.6 million after-tax);
- $0.7 million of pre-tax charges for severance costs ($0.6 million after-tax), including $0.5 million in the Fluids Systems segment and $0.2 million in the Corporate office; and
- $0.9 million pre-tax loss associated with the repurchase of a portion of our convertible notes in the open market ($0.7 million after-tax).
Combined, the impact of the above items resulted in a $1.4 million increase in operating loss and a $1.9 million increase in net loss ($0.02 per share) for the first quarter of 2020.
As previously announced, the Company has implemented a number of cost reduction and capital preservation actions, primarily focused on operations supporting the deteriorating U.S. land oil and gas market, including:
- The implementation of cost reduction programs, including workforce reductions, furloughs, the suspension of the Company's matching contributions to its U.S. defined contribution plan, and temporary salary reductions effective April 1, 2020 for a significant portion of U.S. employees, including a 15% cut to the salaries paid to executive officers and the annual cash retainers paid to all non-employee members of the Board of Directors;
- The initiation of additional actions to further reduce the operational footprint of the Fluids Systems business in U.S. land, to better align the Company's cost structure with expected declines in market activity levels; and
- The elimination of all non-critical capital investments.
Paul Howes, Newpark's President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "While our immediate focus remains on the health and safety of our employees, their families and the communities where we live and work, we continue to manage through the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, both here in the U.S. and around the world. The unprecedented collapse of the oil & gas industry created by the demand destruction of the coronavirus and the resulting imbalance of supply and demand, has caused the price of oil to decline to historical lows. Fortunately, we have been working diligently over the last several years to reduce our dependency on the US shale market, executing strategic actions across both segments. These actions have strengthened our position and diversified our revenue base, as 57% of our first quarter 2020 consolidated revenues were derived outside of the U.S. land E&P market.
"Although many actions were already underway to reduce our U.S. Fluids operational footprint and drive a more variable cost structure, we recognize that the collapse in oil prices is going to have long lasting effects on the U.S. land market, requiring additional structural action to right-size for the new market reality in our Fluids Systems segment. Outside of US land, while we expect all regions within Fluids Systems to experience some impact from the collapse in oil prices, we anticipate our heavy IOC and NOC concentration in both the international and Gulf of Mexico markets will result in greater revenue stability relative to U.S. land, consistent with our experience in 2015 and 2016," added Howes.
"In our Mats and Integrated Services segment, apart from the immediate COVID-19 headwinds, our longer-term outlook remains relatively unchanged. Through our diversification efforts in recent years, we've shifted our dependency away from the U.S. land E&P markets, now generating roughly 60% of our mats segment revenue from Energy Infrastructure and other non-E&P markets, while reducing the contribution from oil-focused U.S. land basins to less than 20% of our total segment revenues. Accelerating our growth in the utilities and other non-E&P markets remains a significant focus, as the economy reopens.
"Our first quarter Fluids Systems performance was relatively in line with our expectations, posting first quarter 2020 revenues of $133 million, a 1% sequential decline. North America Fluids Systems revenues improved by $4 million sequentially, as seasonal strength in Canada and continued growth in the Gulf of Mexico were largely offset by a $7 million sequential decrease in U.S. land. For the first quarter, U.S. land contributed $58 million of revenue in Fluids Systems. Outside of North America, revenues pulled back to $46 million in the first quarter, reflecting the anticipated timing of customer activities, as well as a modest impact from COVID-related delays in March.
"In the mats segment, rental and service activity remained relatively stable during the first quarter, aside from a modest COVID-related slowdown due to logistical limitations in March. Product sales declined to $4 million in the first quarter, as several anticipated sales orders in the U.S. and European markets were delayed by customers citing growing market uncertainty related to the COVID-19 shutdown."
Howes continued, "Consistent with our plans, we began to address our December 2021 convertible bond maturity by purchasing 15% of our outstanding bonds during the quarter, using available liquidity under our bank facility. Despite the impact of a temporary lag in customer payment timing near the end of the quarter and growth in our mats inventory caused by customer order delays, free cash flow remained positive for the first quarter, and we remain committed to taking the necessary actions to ensure free cash flow generation through the oil and gas industry downturn.
"Also, we are proud to announce that we have recently joined the fight against COVID-19, leveraging our chemical blending capacity and expertise to help meet the increased need for a variety of cleaning products," added Howes. "After recently obtaining the necessary regulatory approvals from the Food and Drug Administration and the Environmental Protection Agency, production of certain cleaning products is now underway in our Fluids Systems chemical blending plant located in Conroe, Texas, where we are now fulfilling our first customer order and expect production to ramp up over the next several months to meet the sustainable increase in demand."
Segment Results
The Fluids Systems segment generated revenues of $132.8 million for the first quarter of 2020 compared to $134.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2019 and $160.7 million for the first quarter of 2019. Segment operating loss was $2.3 million for the first quarter of 2020 compared to an operating loss of $18.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2019 and operating income of $3.9 million for the first quarter of 2019. Operating loss for the first quarter of 2020 includes a total of $1.2 million of charges associated with inventory write-downs and severance costs. Operating loss for the fourth quarter of 2019 includes an $11.4 million non-cash impairment of goodwill and a total of $5.6 million of charges associated with facility closures and related exit costs, inventory write-downs, and severance costs.
The Mats and Integrated Services segment generated revenues of $31.7 million for the first quarter of 2020 compared to $54.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2019 and $50.8 million for the first quarter of 2019. Segment operating income was $3.1 million for the first quarter of 2020 compared to $14.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2019 and $13.5 million for the first quarter of 2019.
Repurchase of Convertible Notes due December 2021
During the first quarter of 2020, we repurchased $14.5 million of our Convertible Notes due December 2021 in the open market for a total cost of $13.8 million. Despite purchasing the notes at a discount to par, we recognized a $0.9 million loss on the extinguishment of debt from the non-cash write-off of $1.6 million of unamortized debt discount and issuance costs associated with the purchased notes. After giving effect to the repurchase, we have $85.5 million of Convertible Notes outstanding.
Newpark Resources, Inc. is a worldwide provider of value-added fluids and chemistry solutions in the oilfield, and engineered worksite and access solutions used in various commercial markets. For more information, visit our website at www.newpark.com.
Newpark Resources, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
(In thousands, except per share data)
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
Revenues
$
164,550
$
189,471
$
211,473
Cost of revenues
146,084
162,400
174,976
Selling, general and administrative expenses
24,696
27,598
30,742
Other operating (income) loss, net
(344)
537
76
Goodwill impairment
—
11,422
—
Operating income (loss)
(5,886)
(12,486)
5,679
Foreign currency exchange (gain) loss
1,982
(1,572)
(1,062)
Interest expense, net
3,201
3,562
3,656
Loss on extinguishment of debt
915
—
—
Income (loss) before income taxes
(11,984)
(14,476)
3,085
Provision for income taxes
164
2,617
1,803
Net income (loss)
$
(12,148)
$
(17,093)
$
1,282
Calculation of EPS:
Net income (loss) - basic and diluted
$
(12,148)
$
(17,093)
$
1,282
Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic
89,645
89,543
90,111
Dilutive effect of stock options and restricted stock awards
—
—
2,267
Dilutive effect of Convertible Notes
—
—
—
Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted
89,645
89,543
92,378
Net income (loss) per common share - basic:
$
(0.14)
$
(0.19)
$
0.01
Net income (loss) per common share - diluted:
$
(0.14)
$
(0.19)
$
0.01
Newpark Resources, Inc.
Operating Segment Results
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
(In thousands)
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
Revenues
Fluids systems
$
132,805
$
134,573
$
160,653
Mats and integrated services
31,745
54,898
50,820
Total revenues
$
164,550
$
189,471
$
211,473
Operating income (loss)
Fluids systems (1)
$
(2,268)
$
(18,137)
$
3,874
Mats and integrated services
3,062
14,603
13,538
Corporate office (2)
(6,680)
(8,952)
(11,733)
Total operating income (loss)
$
(5,886)
$
(12,486)
$
5,679
Segment operating margin
Fluids systems
(1.7)
%
(13.5)
%
2.4
%
Mats and integrated services
9.6
%
26.6
%
26.6
%
(1)
Fluids Systems operating loss for the three months ended March 31, 2020 includes a total of $1.2 million of charges associated with inventory write-downs and severance costs. Fluids Systems operating loss for the three months ended December 31, 2019 includes a total of $17.0 million of charges, consisting of an $11.4 million non-cash impairment of goodwill and a total of $5.6 million of charges associated with facility closures and related exit costs, inventory write-downs, and severance costs. Fluids Systems operating income for the three months ended March 31, 2019 includes $1.1 million of charges associated with the modification of the Company's retirement policy and severance costs.
(2)
Corporate office expenses for the three months ended March 31, 2020 includes a total of $0.2 million of charges associated with severance costs. Corporate office expenses for the three months ended December 31, 2019 includes a total of $1.1 million of charges associated with severance costs. Corporate office expenses for the three months ended March 31, 2019 includes $3.4 million of charges associated with the modification of the Company's retirement policy.
Newpark Resources, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except share data)
March 31,
December 31,
ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
$
49,064
$
48,672
Receivables, net
197,440
216,714
Inventories
187,979
196,897
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
16,241
16,526
Total current assets
450,724
478,809
Property, plant and equipment, net
305,732
310,409
Operating lease assets
32,049
32,009
Goodwill
42,108
42,332
Other intangible assets, net
28,032
29,677
Deferred tax assets
5,077
3,600
Other assets
3,110
3,243
Total assets
$
866,832
$
900,079
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current debt
$
6,981
$
6,335
Accounts payable
69,940
79,777
Accrued liabilities
36,335
42,750
Total current liabilities
113,256
128,862
Long-term debt, less current portion
155,965
153,538
Noncurrent operating lease liabilities
26,546
26,946
Deferred tax liabilities
32,614
34,247
Other noncurrent liabilities
8,092
7,841
Total liabilities
336,473
351,434
Common stock, $0.01 par value (200,000,000 shares authorized and 106,696,719 and 106,696,719 shares issued, respectively)
1,067
1,067
Paid-in capital
622,115
620,626
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(75,440)
(67,947)
Retained earnings
120,501
134,119
Treasury stock, at cost (16,797,666 and 16,958,418 shares, respectively)
(137,884)
(139,220)
Total stockholders' equity
530,359
548,645
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
866,832
$
900,079
Newpark Resources, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended March 31,
(In thousands)
2020
2019
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income (loss)
$
(12,148)
$
1,282
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operations:
Depreciation and amortization
11,453
11,438
Stock-based compensation expense
1,592
4,969
Provision for deferred income taxes
(2,801)
(438)
Credit loss expense
20
386
Gain on sale of assets
(1,033)
(2,339)
Loss on extinguishment of debt
915
—
Amortization of original issue discount and debt issuance costs
1,573
1,481
Change in assets and liabilities:
Decrease in receivables
10,652
5,300
Decrease in inventories
5,466
10,139
Increase in other assets
(644)
(273)
Decrease in accounts payable
(9,842)
(15,149)
Decrease in accrued liabilities and other
(815)
(14,527)
Net cash provided by operating activities
4,388
2,269
Cash flows from investing activities:
Capital expenditures
(6,649)
(17,467)
Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment
3,673
1,771
Net cash used in investing activities
(2,976)
(15,696)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Borrowings on lines of credit
74,909
80,656
Payments on lines of credit
(58,948)
(61,524)
Purchases of Convertible Notes
(13,775)
—
Debt issuance costs
—
(927)
Proceeds from employee stock plans
—
330
Purchases of treasury stock
(32)
(5,013)
Other financing activities
(1,218)
(1,169)
Net cash provided by financing activities
936
12,353
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
(2,576)
(581)
Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
(228)
(1,655)
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period
56,863
64,266
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period
$
56,635
$
62,611
Newpark Resources, Inc.
Non-GAAP Reconciliations
(Unaudited)
To help understand the Company's financial performance, the Company has supplemented its financial results that it provides in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") with non-GAAP financial measures. Such financial measures include earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA"), EBITDA Margin, Free Cash Flow, Net Debt, and the Ratio of Net Debt to Capital.
We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are frequently used by investors, securities analysts and other parties in the evaluation of our performance and liquidity with that of other companies in our industry. Management uses these measures to evaluate our operating performance, liquidity and capital structure. In addition, our incentive compensation plan measures performance based on our consolidated EBITDA, along with other factors. The methods we use to produce these non-GAAP financial measures may differ from methods used by other companies. These measures should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.
EBITDA and EBITDA Margin
The following tables reconcile the Company's net income (loss) or segment operating income (loss) calculated in accordance with GAAP to the non-GAAP financial measure of EBITDA:
Consolidated
Three Months Ended
(In thousands)
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
Net income (loss) (GAAP) (1)
$
(12,148)
$
(17,093)
$
1,282
Interest expense, net
3,201
3,562
3,656
Provision for income taxes
164
2,617
1,803
Depreciation and amortization
11,453
12,253
11,438
EBITDA (non-GAAP) (1)
$
2,670
$
1,339
$
18,179
(1)
Net loss and EBITDA for the three months ended March 31, 2020 include a total of $2.3 million of charges, consisting of a $0.9 million loss associated with the purchase of a portion of our convertible notes on the open market and a total of $1.4 million of charges associated with inventory write-downs and severance costs. Net loss and EBITDA for the three months ended December 31, 2019 include a total of $18.1 million of charges, consisting of an $11.4 million non-cash impairment of goodwill and a total of $6.7 million of charges associated with facility closures and related exit costs, inventory write-downs, and severance costs. Net loss and EBITDA for the three months ended March 31, 2019 include a total of $4.5 million of charges associated with the modification of the Company's retirement policy and severance costs.
Newpark Resources, Inc.
Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Continued)
(Unaudited)
Fluids Systems
Three Months Ended
(In thousands)
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
Operating income (loss) (GAAP) (1)
$
(2,268)
$
(18,137)
$
3,874
Depreciation and amortization
5,234
5,691
5,076
EBITDA (non-GAAP) (1)
2,966
(12,446)
8,950
Revenues
132,805
134,573
160,653
Operating Margin (GAAP)
(1.7)
%
(13.5)
%
2.4
%
EBITDA Margin (non-GAAP)
2.2
%
(9.2)
%
5.6
%
(1)
Operating loss and EBITDA for the three months ended March 31, 2020 includes a total of $1.2 million of charges associated with inventory write-downs and severance costs. Operating loss and EBITDA for the three months ended December 31, 2019 includes a total of $17.0 million of charges, consisting of an $11.4 million non-cash impairment of goodwill and a total of $5.6 million of charges associated with facility closures and related exit costs, inventory write-downs, and severance costs. Operating income and EBITDA for the three months ended March 31, 2019 includes $1.1 million of charges associated with the modification of the Company's retirement policy and severance costs.
Mats and Integrated Services
Three Months Ended
(In thousands)
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
Operating income (GAAP)
$
3,062
$
14,603
$
13,538
Depreciation and amortization
5,168
5,505
5,365
EBITDA (non-GAAP)
8,230
20,108
18,903
Revenues
31,745
54,898
50,820
Operating Margin (GAAP)
9.6
%
26.6
%
26.6
%
EBITDA Margin (non-GAAP)
25.9
%
36.6
%
37.2
%
Newpark Resources, Inc.
Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Continued)
(Unaudited)
Free Cash Flow
The following table reconciles the Company's net cash provided by operating activities calculated in accordance with GAAP to the non-GAAP financial measure of the Company's free cash flow:
Consolidated
Three Months Ended
(In thousands)
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
Net cash provided by operating activities (GAAP)
$
4,388
$
19,100
$
2,269
Capital expenditures
(6,649)
(9,003)
(17,467)
Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment
3,673
6,618
1,771
Free Cash Flow (non-GAAP)
$
1,412
$
16,715
$
(13,427)
Ratio of Net Debt to Capital
The following table reconciles the Company's ratio of total debt to capital calculated in accordance with GAAP to the non-GAAP financial measure of the Company's ratio of net debt to capital:
(In thousands)
March 31,
December 31,
Current debt
$
6,981
$
6,335
Long-term debt, less current portion
155,965
153,538
Total Debt
162,946
159,873
Total stockholders' equity
530,359
548,645
Total Capital
$
693,305
$
708,518
Ratio of Total Debt to Capital
23.5
%
22.6
%
Total Debt
$
162,946
$
159,873
Less: cash and cash equivalents
(49,064)
(48,672)
Net Debt
113,882
111,201
Total stockholders' equity
530,359
548,645
Total Capital, Net of Cash
$
644,241
$
659,846
Ratio of Net Debt to Capital
17.7
%
16.9
%