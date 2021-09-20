DALLAS, Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- There are a lot of books out there that deal with humanity, but few provide solutions which inspired author and empowerment specialist Beverly Nimke to ponder and create a fictional world where humanity no longer exists. In her futuristic yet realistic new novel "In a Village of Dolls," which takes place in Wales 30 years from now, Nimke introduces readers to 12-year-old main character Anna who takes readers on a journey no one would ever want to endure.
"In a Village of Dolls" explores a world where people are born into and live their entire lives without experiencing humanity and only a certain group of people know what it is like to be humane to one another. As seen through the lens of Anna, readers are introduced into her world and reality where no one cares, and no one feels. Anna also deals with an abusive father who has no respect for life or himself while her timid and afraid mother, who loves Anna dearly, sits idly by. The story delves into the idea of spiritual warfare as two communities begin to battle one another over the idea of humanity but none provide a solution, that is, until Anna steps in to figure it out.
"We're currently dealing with our own battle on humanity in this world and no one is presenting solutions," said Nimke. "My hope is that through my story, it will help teach and show people more about humanity from an organic approach."
A reviewer stated recently that Nimke's story made them look inside themselves and how they need to change. As the first book in a planned trilogy, readers will be left on the edge of their seats as they share Anna's gripping and harrowing journey for a better humanity for all while also taking a deeper look inside of themselves.
About the Author
Beverly Nimke is an empowerment specialist who focuses on helping people not cope but to live in harmony with themselves. She has spent 25 years researching and studying Humanity independently and has found a wonderful secret in life. Nimke is also the author of "A Child's Perspective of a Gay Parent," published by Balboa Press in December 2020. She currently resides in Mansfield, Texas. To learn more, please visit http://www.looklocklistenlearn.com.
